I finally caught up with ‘The White Lotus’ — and I’m a fool for waiting this long

I’m not really a drama fan. Nothing against the genre, but I usually gravitate toward something more exciting like horror or an action-packed thriller. So when HBO’s “The White Lotus” first came out, it didn’t interest me. That is, until the hype around season 3 got so big I couldn’t ignore it. The buzz alone convinced me to give it a shot, and, safe to say, I binged the whole thing in a week just to be part of the excitement.

“The White Lotus” is truly something special, and it’s actually wild that I was once uninterested because now, it’s one of the best shows I’ve seen. But as a streaming writer, it only makes sense to keep up with the best shows on Max and other streaming services. Finding time to fit in new shows can be tough, but I’m so glad I did it for this one.

Part character study, part comedy, “The White Lotus” completely took me by surprise. With a 93% overall score on Rotten Tomatoes (and season 3 being the highest-rated yet), I now get why so many people love it. Honestly, this show might’ve just turned me into a drama fan because seeing the secrets and betrayals unfold feels like real entertainment.

“The White Lotus” season 3 is already being called the wildest yet, and after watching the first episode, I can confirm: It’s only getting more dramatic from here. After 14 episodes in one week, I’m fully obsessed. Here’s why you need to watch it too (if you haven’t already).

‘The White Lotus’ is a must-watch drama that’s utterly addictive

Some shows are good, and then there are shows like “The White Lotus.” This comedy-drama is the kind that burrows into your brain and refuses to let go. Once I started watching, I physically couldn’t stop. Every episode pulled me deeper into its world of luxury, dysfunction and barely concealed chaos.

If you’re new and somewhat interested in giving it a shot, I can offer a brief rundown. “The White Lotus” is an anthology series that follows wealthy guests and hotel staff at luxurious resorts, where lavish vacations quickly spiral. Each season introduces a new location, a fresh set of morally questionable characters, and a slow-burning mystery. At least one person doesn’t leave the resort alive.

Yes, it’s technically a murder mystery too, which I honestly didn’t expect. Season 1 is a bit lighter on the mystery, but right from the start, we learn that someone has died when Shane (Jake Lacy) casually drops that bombshell. Then, we’re thrown back a week to watch the drama unfold. Season 2 takes a similar approach, but this time, we see a body within the first three minutes, with resort manager Valentina (Sabrina Impacciatore) absolutely losing it over the fact that this is happening at her hotel. The thing is, we don’t know who it is until the final episode, which is why you want to keep watching.

My favorite part of “The White Lotus” is how deeply it dives into its characters. Messy, flawed, self-absorbed and sometimes uncomfortably relatable, they aren’t just there to push the plot forward. The show peels back their layers every episode, exposing their insecurities and desires in a way that feels very real. And beyond the individual character studies, each season explores a larger theme woven into the drama.

Season 1 tackled white privilege and wealth disparity, showing the obliviousness of the ultra-rich and the quiet struggles of those serving them. Season 2 shifted its focus to sex and power struggles, and how desire, manipulation and betrayal shape relationships. Now, with season 3 set in Thailand, it seems set to explore themes of death and Eastern spirituality, and perhaps even a reckoning for the privileged few.

The drama doesn’t just come from the obvious conflicts either but from every glance, passive-aggressive comment over dinner and moment forced politeness before someone finally snaps. I love how each episode cranks up the tension in the most chaotic, unhinged way possible, and I’m here for it. With an ensemble cast that delivers standout performances every season, it’s impossible to look away.

I went in expecting to be mildly entertained or maybe even bored enough to skip the next episode. Instead, I came out fully obsessed. “The White Lotus” was even renewed for another season before season 3 premiered, which only adds to the excitement of who will join the next cast. But for now, we have new episodes of season 3 to look forward to every week, with plenty to expect from Walton Goggins, Aimee Lou Wood, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Jason Isaacs, Carrie Coon, and more.

