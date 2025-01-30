New on HBO and Max in February 2025 — all the new shows and movies to watch

A new month is upon us, and that means movies and shows that are new on Max in February 2025. But not just any movies and shows — this month "The White Lotus" is back.

It's actually a surprisingly quiet month for Max in terms of major releases but that may be intentional. "The White Lotus" has been one of the biggest shows on HBO since season 1 dropped in the summer of 2021. This season a new cast of characters is headed to the White Lotus resort in Thailand and there's a whole new mystery to wrap our heads around.

Of course, that's not all that coming to Max this month. On the movies side of things, A24's "We Live in Time" is dropping on the streaming service on February 7 and fans of a good romance movie won't want to miss it.

Aside from that, there's the usual mix of new original shows and movies, library shows and movies and live sports. Here’s everything new on HBO and Max in February 2025.

New on Max in February 2025: Top Picks

'The White Lotus' season 3 (Feb. 16)

I am beyond excited for "The White Lotus" season 3. The first two seasons were both gripping murder mysteries and there's no reason to suspect that the model won't work a third time. Stick a bunch of talented actors on a remote resort, show us that someone has been murdered and then keep us guessing who all the way to the end.

This time, we're headed to Thailand with some of my favorite actors. Top of the list is, of course, Walton Goggins of "Justified" and "Fallout," who plays a stressed-out rich guy with a young companion who leaves him no less stressed out. Then there's Jason Isaacs, another one of my favorites, who in the season 3 trailer is rocking a surprising American accent as he yells about being broke and ... going to prison? He also bumps into Goggins in the trailer, possibly setting off a conflict with deadly consequences.

Season 3 premieres Sunday, Feb. 16 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and Max

'We Live in Time' (Feb. 7)

"We Live in Time" stars Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield as Almut and Tobias. Almut is a talented chef who is thrust into breakfast cereal rep Tobias' life when she hits him with her car. Told in a non-linear fashion, the movie follows their relationship through its ups and downs, and there's plenty of both.

The romantic comedy-drama has garnered largely positive buzz from people who saw it in theaters, with most critics praising Pugh and Garfield's performances and their on-screen chemistry. Now, it's finally coming to Max as part of A24's deal with the streaming service, so if you missed it in theaters be sure to watch it now.

Stream it on Max starting Feb. 7

'Puppy Bowl XXI' (Feb. 9)

Super Bowl 2025 may be the biggest sporting event of February, but it's not the only must-watch sporting event on Sunday, Feb. 9. That's because the Puppy Bowl is back for its 21st iteration and this year you can stream it live on Max. Even better, the event starts at 2 p.m. ET, well before the Super Bowl's 6:30 p.m. kickoff, so you don't have to choose between adorable puppies and watching all the Super Bowl commercials.

Watch it live on Max on Feb. 9 at 2 p.m ET

Everything New on Max in February 2025

FEBRUARY 1

"42 (2013)

"Accidentally Brave (2023)

"Bad Boys" (1995)

"Bad Boys II" (2003)

"Brian Banks" (2019)

"Cabin in the Sky" (1949)

"Cleats & Convos with Deebo Samuel" episode 114 (B/R)

"Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" (2000)

"Deepwater Horizon" (2016)

"Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde" (1932)

"Dredd" (2012)

"Duplicity" (2009)

"Entertainment" (2015)

"Experimenter" (2015)

"Final Destination" (2000)

"Final Destination 2" (2003)

"Final Destination 3" (2006)

"Final Destination 5" (2011)

"Ivanhoe" (1952)

"Jackie" (2016)

"Jezebel" (1938)

"Jupiter's Darling" (1955)

"Just Mercy" (2020)

"King Solomon's Mines" (1950)

"Kitty Foyle" (1940)

"Kusama: Infinity" (2018)

"Lady Be Good" (1941)

"Lassie Come Home" (1943)

"Life Partners" (2014)

"Lili" (1953)

"Little Women" (1949)

"Love & Basketball" (2000)

"Mad Money" (2008)

"Malcolm X" (1992)

"Mary of Scotland" (1936)

"Massacre" (1934)

"Mechanic: Resurrection" (2016)

"Mildred Pierce" (1945)

"Mister Roberts" (1955)

"Mr. Church" (2016)

"Mrs. Miniver" (1942)

"Neptune's Daughter" (1949)

"Noma: My Perfect Storm" (2015)

"One Way Passage" (1932)

"Safe in Hell" (1931)

"Shadow on the Wall" (1950)

"Skate Kitchen" (2018)

"Skiptrace" (2016)

"Sleepwalking" (2008)

"Speed" (1994)

"Story of Louis Pasteur" (1936)

"Support the Girls" (2018)

"Take Out" (2004)

"Taxi Driver" (1976)

"The Bank Job" (2008)

"The Color Purple" (1985)

"The Conjuring" (2013)

"The Guilty" (2018)

"The Harvey Girls" (1946)

"The Host" (2007)

"The Last Circus" (2011)

"The Last Days on Mars" (2013)

"The Last Time I Saw Paris" (1954)

"The Life of Emile Zola" (1937)

"The Lost Patrol" (1934)

"The Notebook" (2004)

"The Picture of Dorian Gray" (1945)

"The Search" (1948)

"The Tall Target" (1951)

"The Wave" (2016)

"The Window" (1949)

"The Woman in Red" (1935)

"They Were Expendable" (1945)

"Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo" (1944)

"Traitor" (2008)

"Unknown" (2011)

"Vacation from Marriage" (1945)

"Waitress" (2007)

"Watch on the Rhine" (1943)

"We Are the Best!" (2014)

FEBRUARY 2

"The Edge with Micah Parsons" episode 122 (B/R)

"We Baby Bears" season 2C (Cartoon Network)

FEBRUARY 3

"90 Day Fiancé Pillow Talk: Before the 90 Days" season 7 (TLC)

"Common Side Effects" season 1 (Adult Swim)

Dog Detectives, Season 1 (Animal Planet)

"Very Scary Lovers" (ID)

FEBRUARY 4

"Celebrity IOU" season 9 (HGTV)

"The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper" season 3 (CNN Originals)

FEBRUARY 6

"Destinations of the Damned with Zak Bagans" season 1B (Discovery)

"Izzy Does It" season 1 (HGTV)

"The Takedown: American Aryans" (Max Original)

FEBRUARY 7

"Lu & The Bally Bunch" season 1A

"How I Left the Opus Dei (El Minuto Heroico: Yo También Dejé El Opus Dei)" (Max Original)

"We Live in Time" (A24) (2024)

FEBRUARY 8

"Luther Vandross: Never Too Much" (CNN Films)

FEBRUARY 9

"Puppy Bowl XXI Kickoff" (Animal Planet)

"Puppy Bowl XXI" (Animal Planet)

FEBRUARY 11

"Central Intelligence" (2016)

"Central Intelligence: Extended Edition" (2016)

"Father Stu" (2022)

FEBRUARY 12

"Guy's Grocery Games" season 37 (Food Network)

FEBRUARY 13

"Home Sweet Rome" season 1B (Max Original)

FEBRUARY 14

"Silly Sundays" season 1A

"Waitress: The Musical" (2023)

FEBRUARY 16

"Have I Got News for You" season 2 (CNN Originals)

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" season 12 (HBO Original)

"Love & Marriage: Huntsville" season 9 (OWN)

"Pearl: The X-Traordinary Origin Story" (2022)

"The White Lotus" season 3 (HBO Original)

FEBRUARY 17

"90 Day Fiance" season 11 (TLC)

"Evil Lives Here" season 17 (ID)

"Tournament of Champions: The Qualifiers" (Food Network)

"Watchmen: Chapter II" (2025)

FEBRUARY 18

"We Beat The Dream Team" (TNT & HBO Original)

FEBRUARY 19

"Exposed: Naked Crimes" season 3 (ID)

"Moonshiners: Master Distiller" season 7A (Discovery)

"Renovation Aloha" season 2 (HGTV)

FEBRUARY 20

"Bea's Block" season 1B (Max Original)

FEBRUARY 21

"Elevation" (2024)

FEBRUARY 22

"House Hunters Renovation" season 18 (HGTV)

FEBRUARY 24

"End of Watch" (2012)

"Homestead Rescue" season 12 (Discovery)

FEBRUARY 25

"Eyes on the Prize III: We Who Believe in Freedom Cannot Rest" (HBO Original)

"Wipeout" season 2B (TBS)

FEBRUARY 27

"Cóyotl: Hero and Beast (Cóyotl: Héroe y Bestia)" season 1 (Max Original)

FEBRUARY 28

"Christina on the Coast" season 6B (HGTV)

"Morbius" (2022)

"Toad and Friends" season 1A

This list may not be comprehensive and is subject to change

Everything new to B/R Sports in February 2025

All Elite Wrestling (AEW)

FEBRUARY 1

AEW Collision: Huntsville, 8 p.m.

FEBRUARY 5

AEW Dynamite: Atlanta, 8 p.m.

FEBRUARY 8

AEW Collision: Houston, 7 p.m.

FEBRUARY 12

AEW Dynamite: Austin, 7 p.m.

FEBRUARY 15

AEW Grand Slam: Australia, 10:30 p.m.

FEBRUARY 19

AEW Dynamite: Phoenix, 8 p.m.

FEBRUARY 22

AEW Collision: Phoenix, 8 p.m.

FEBRUARY 26

AEW Dynamite: Oceanside, 8 p.m.

NBA Regular Season

FEBRUARY 4

Boston Celtics at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at LA Clippers, 10 p.m.

FEBRUARY 6

Dallas Mavericks at Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers, 10 p.m.

FEBRUARY 11

New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis Grizzlies at Phoenix Suns, 10 p.m.

FEBRUARY 13

Oklahoma City Thunder at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8:30 p.m.

FEBRUARY 14-16

2025 NBA All-Star weekend: TNT Sports’ exclusive coverage will stream live on Max (specific programming TBA)

FEBRUARY 20

Boston Celtics* at Philadelphia 76ers, 7 p.m.

Phoenix Suns at San Antonio Spurs, 9:30 p.m.

FEBRUARY 25

Cleveland Cavaliers at Orlando Magic, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Lakers, 10 p.m.

FEBRUARY 27

Denver Nuggets at Milwaukee Bucks, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans Pelicans at Phoenix Suns, 10 p.m.

NHL Regular Season

FEBRUARY 5

Boston Bruins at New York Rangers, 7 p.m.

Edmonton Oilers at Chicago Blackhawks, 9:30 p.m.

FEBRUARY 12

4 Nations Face Off: Canada vs Sweden, 8 p.m.

FEBRUARY 17

4 Nations Face Off: Canada vs Finland, 1 p.m.

4 Nations Face Off: Sweden vs USA, 8 p.m.

FEBRUARY 23

Edmonton Oilers at Washington Capitals, 1 p.m.

New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins, 3:30 p.m.

FEBRUARY 26

Vancouver Canucks at Los Angeles Kings, 10 p.m.



Unrivaled (3x3 Women’s Basketball)

FEBRUARY 1

Mist vs Vinyl, 6 p.m.

Rose vs Laces, 7 p.m.

FEBRUARY 3

Mist vs Phantom, 7:30 p.m.

Lunar Owls vs Vinyl, 8:30 p.m.

FEBRUARY 7

Phantom vs Lunar Owls, 7 p.m.

Mist vs Rose, 8 p.m.

FEBRUARY 8

Vinyl vs Laces, 6:00 p.m.

Lunar Owls vs Mist, 7:00 p.m.

FEBRUARY 10

1v1 Tournament: TBD vs TBD, 7 p.m.

FEBRUARY 13

1v1 Tournament: TBD vs TBD, 6:30 p.m.

FEBRUARY 14

1v1 Tournament: TBD vs TBD, 7:30 p.m.

FEBRUARY 18

Vinyl vs Rose, 7:30 p.m.

Laces vs Phantom, 8:30 p.m.

FEBRUARY 21

Rose vs Lunar Owls, 7 p.m.

Vinyl vs Mist, 8 p.m.

FEBRUARY 22

Lunar Owls vs Laces, 6 p.m.

Phantom vs Vinyl, 7 p.m.

FEBRUARY 24

Rose vs Phantom, 7:30 p.m.

Mist vs Laces, 8:30 p.m.

FEBRUARY 28

Laces vs Vinyl, 7 p.m.

Phantom vs Mist, 8 p.m.

U.S. Soccer

FEBRUARY 20

U.S. Women’s National Team She Believes Cup, 7:30 p.m.

FEBRUARY 23

U.S. Women’s National Team She Believes Cup, 5 p.m.

FEBRUARY 26

U.S. Women’s National Team She Believes Cup, 10:30 p.m.

Additional 2025 SheBelieves Cup live game coverage to be announced

Cycling

FEBRUARY 1-2

CHALLENGE Mallorca (Men)

FEBRUARY 5

Exact Cross Maldegem (Men & Women)

Tour of Valencia, Stage 1 (Men)

FEBRUARY 6

UAE Tour, Stage 1 (Women)

Tour of Valencia, Stage 2 (Men)

FEBRUARY 7

UAE Tour, Stage 2 (Women)

UAE Tour, Stage 3 (Men)

FEBRUARY 8

UAE Tour, Stage 3 (Women)

Tour of Valencia, Stage 4 (Men)

FEBRUARY 9

UAE Tour, Stage 4 (Women)

Tour of Valencia, Stage 5 (Men)

*Telecast will not be available in the local indicated market

This list may not be comprehensive and is subject to change

Pre- and post-event programming will also be available to stream live, along with condensed replay highlights available after each event.

All times are in ET