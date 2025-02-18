'The White Lotus' season 3 release schedule — when do new episodes stream on Max?

"The White Lotus" season 3 is finally on our screens! As of Feb. 16, we have touched down in Thailand for a stay at another of the luxurious hotel chain's stunning resorts.

With an almost entirely brand new cast in the frame — except for season 1 spa manager, Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) — and a fresh mystery at the fore, we can't wait to see how this latest chapter of the hit HBO and Max satirical series plays out.

We've only had a taste of what kind of drama "The White Lotus" season 3 has to offer, but there's already some serious tension in the air.

Aimee Lou Wood and Walton Goggins clearly don't see eye-to-eye, and Jason Isaacs' Timothy Ratliff looks to have some trouble brewing, to boot, plus the dynamic between vacationing friends Kate (Leslie Bibb), Laurie (Carrie Coon) and Jaclyn (Michelle Monaghan) certainly seems a little off, too. And that's before we remember that, as shown in the show's opening moments, our stay's going to end with murder all over again.

Given "The White Lotus" season 3 hasn't dropped its full season all at once, you might be wondering when new episodes of Mike White's Emmy Award-winning series will land on HBO's streaming service. Below, you can find a full "The White Lotus" season 3 episode schedule, so you can plan your TV viewing accordingly.

'The White Lotus' season 3 episode release schedule

(Image credit: HBO)

New episodes of "The White Lotus" season 3 premiere on HBO and Max on Sundays at 9 pm ET/ 6 pm PT. The season premiered on Feb. 16, and the season will continue to air through to the season finale in April.

Watching "The White Lotus" in the UK? New episodes air on Sky and the NOW streaming service on Mondays from 2 am, meaning you don't need to dodge spoilers for very long.

"The White Lotus" season 3 episode 1, "Same Spirits, New Forms" - now streaming

"The White Lotus" season 3 episode 2 - Feb. 23/24

"The White Lotus" season 3 episode 3 - March 2/3

"The White Lotus" season 3 episode 4 - March 9/10

"The White Lotus" season 3 episode 5 - March 16/17

"The White Lotus" season 3 episode 6 - March 23/24

"The White Lotus" season 3 episode 7 - March 30/31

"The White Lotus" season 3 episode 8 - April 6/7

How many episodes of 'The White Lotus' season 3 are there?

(Image credit: Fabio Lovino/HBO)

If you didn't know already, you'll have seen from our schedule that "The White Lotus" season 3 is eight episodes long.

That also makes season 3 the show's longest chapter yet; the first chapter was a short, six-episode run, while the second season bumped it up to seven.

Is 'The White Lotus' season 4 happening?

(Image credit: Fabio Lovino/HBO)

Yes, Mike White's anthology series isn't over just yet. Ahead of season 3's premiere, we learned HBO had already renewed the show for a fourth season.

Details about the show's next season are light; we don't have a cast list, a location, or an idea of what the major theme might be this time around. However, we do know that production is expected to get underway in early 2026.

HBO executive Francesca Orsi has hinted that the series will likely be returning to Europe (via Deadline).

"We’re going on some locations scouting in the next couple of weeks, so we’ll know soon,” Orsi told the publication. “I can’t really say where we’re going to land but chances are somewhere in Europe."