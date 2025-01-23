'The White Lotus' scores early renewal ahead of season 3 premiere at HBO — what we know right now

Ahead of "The White Lotus" season 3's February premiere, HBO has confirmed we'll be checking back into another luxury resort for another installment of one of the best shows on Max.

Yesterday (Jan. 22), Variety revealed that HBO had officially greenlit a fourth season of its much-loved comedy-drama series, "The White Lotus."

Granted, this news isn't all that surprising; back in November, we heard that series creator Mike White had already pitched a season 4 concept to HBO CEO and Chairman, Casey Bloys, during production on season 3.

Fittingly, given the nature of the show, we know precious little else about what "The White Lotus" season 4 will look like. We don't have a location, cast list, or an idea of what themes might be important to this next mystery.

However, Variety's report does state HBO is aiming to go into production on season 4 in 2026. Hopefully, that means the gap between seasons might not be quite as long as the gap between seasons 2 and 3.

What do we know about "The White Lotus" season 3?

The White Lotus Season 3 | Official Teaser | Max - YouTube Watch On

As you'd expect, "The White Lotus" is taking us to another beautiful resort. Past seasons in the anthology took place in Hawaii and Sicily, and in the third chapter, we're jetting off to Thailand, where the show will explore themes of death and Eastern religion and spirituality.

As with past seasons, Mike White's assembled another impressive ensemble boasting a huge range of big names. That list includes: Walton Goggins, Carrie Coon, Jason Isaacs, Parker Posey, Leslie Bibb, Aimee Lou Wood, Christian Friedel, Michelle Monaghan, and many more.

Season 1 viewers will recognize White Lotus spa manager Belinda Lindsey (Natasha Rothwell), who is the only actor reprising a role from a past season this time around.

Fans will also be pleased to know that season 3 is going to be eight episodes long, making it the longest installment of "The White Lotus" to date.

Excited? You don't have much longer to wait, as "The White Lotus" season 3 premieres on HBO and Max on Sunday, February 16, 2024. And if you need something else to keep you entertained in the meantime, you can check out our guide to the best shows like "The White Lotus" that you can watch right now for more streaming recommendations.