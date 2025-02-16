‘The White Lotus’ season 3 is its wildest yet — here’s how long it’ll take for your jaw to drop

HBO’s award-winning anthology series “The White Lotus” is back for a third round of sun-soaked soul-searching at the titular worldwide luxury resort (premiering Feb. 16 at 9 p.m. ET and streaming on Max). This time taking us to Thailand, writer/director Mike White again sets a mystery in motion with the appearance of an unidentified dead body in the season’s opening scene before flashing back to a week earlier. If history repeats itself, the actor or actress playing the fallen character will go on to earn an Emmy.

Having screened the six episodes HBO made available for review — season 3 is the series’ longest, with eight episodes musing on identity, toxic masculinity and spirituality — I can tell you there are multiple worthy contenders.

Who are the main characters in ‘The White Lotus’ season 3?

The White Lotus Season 3 | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

Fans of the show were thrilled to hear that season 1 spa manager Belinda (Emmy nominee Natasha Rothwell) returns to the cast, arriving in Thailand on a cultural exchange program to experience treatments she can bring home to the White Lotus Maui. She’s still struggling to move forward after her dashed dream of opening her own wellness center with the help of Jennifer Coolidge’s late great Tanya. Belinda’s counterpart in Thailand, Pornchai (Dom Hetrakul), offers some hope, but by the end of the first episode there’s a hint at why White really brought her back into the fold—and it’s juicy.

As for who else arrives, let’s start with the filthy rich Ratliffs from North Carolina. As revealed in season 3 trailer, financier dad Timothy (Jason Isaacs) soon learns that he’s under investigation, news he’ll try to hide from the rest of his electronics-surrendering clan. That includes Lorazepam-popping wife Victoria (Parker Posey); protein powder-pounding eldest son Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger), who’s like a modern reincarnation of "Ghosts" character Trevor; religious studies-majoring middle child Piper (Sarah Catherine Hook), whose interests inspired the vacation; and quietly floundering youngest son Lochlan (Sam Nivola), who mistakenly believes the most consequential decision he’ll make this trip is which of his family’s alma maters to attend, Duke or UNC.

Also checking in are three childhood pals on a long overdue girls’ trip: famous LA TV actress/newlywed Jaclyn (Michelle Monaghan), divorced New York lawyer Laurie (Carrie Coon), and married Austin socialite Kate (Leslie Bibb). You may not relate to the parade of fashionable swimwear they don daily, but you’ll recognize the trio’s dynamic—the way two women discuss whichever third has left the room and the fascinating dance of realizing how much, or little, an old friend has changed and deciding how (passive) aggressively to call her on it.

Then there’s enigmatic Rick (Walton Goggins), whose source of funds is as loosely defined as his relationship with the much younger girlfriend, Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood), he frequently shushes. All we know early on is that Rick has a personal, dark reason for insisting they come to the resort and that likable free-spirit Chelsea, who’s kind to everyone but horndog Saxon, actually seems to care about the guy. When Chelsea makes a female friend at the bar, you’ll want to pay close attention.

Here's when 'White Lotus' season 3 gets really good

(Image credit: Fabio Lovino/HBO)

As with most ensemble anthologies, this season takes time to heat up as new storylines are established — including one for sweet resort security guard Gaitok (Tayme Thapthimthong), who wants out of the friend zone with health mentor Mook (Lalisa Manobal), who believes the owners’ bodyguards have a more exciting job than him.

Midway through the season, however, the payoffs truly begin. Posey’s Victoria gets off her sedatives and becomes a walking quote machine as daughter Piper contemplates her future. Goggins’ Rick hatches a plan that involves a top-secret guest star delivering a monologue that renders Rick, and viewers, speechless. (The pair has chemistry as crackling as Goggins and his "Justified" costar Timothy Olyphant, which is high praise.) An off-resort outing spirals shockingly out of hand, even for an HBO show. Characters reference “The Princess Bride” and “Scarface.” And you start to wonder if the body count will stop at one.

With a fourth season of “The White Lotus” confirmed, we hope someone lives to pack resort wear again. Belinda, we’re rooting for you (even though we’d love to see Natasha Rothwell get that Emmy).

"The White Lotus" season 3 premieres Sunday, Feb. 16 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and Max.