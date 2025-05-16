HBO Max just dropped a teaser trailer for new Mark Ruffalo crime thriller, ‘Task’ — and it looks like a must-watch

HBO Max has just dropped a teaser for “Task,” a new crime show from Brad Ingelsby, the creator of “Mare of Easttown.”

Frankly, that in of itself should be enough to put “Task” on your radar. “Mare of Easttown” was rightly branded as appointment viewing back in 2021, and the HBO streaming service is poised to bring us back to Pennsylvania.

This time, it's not a small-town murder investigation, nor is Kate Winslet in the frame; "Task" instead sees MCU star Mark Ruffalo helming an FBI task force and hunting down a violent gang.

Task | Official Teaser | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

With Guns N’ Roses’ “Patience” setting a somber tone, the “Task” teaser trailer tees up an intriguing, murky tale.

Ruffalo’s FBI agent is to helm a new task force (comprised, as he notes, primarily of inexperienced officers) to find and thwart a crew of violent, masked home invaders who’ve already carried out hits on nine homes.

There are snatches of family life, awkward conversations, and a quick taste of some of the action that’s coming our way — on-foot chases, shootouts, and a car tumbling down a hill — too.

And with that background sketched, we build up to Ruffalo’s team sweeping a building, with him on one side of a door… and armed family man/home invasion crew leader (Tom Pelphrey) on the other. Is this teaser setting up a violent end for one of our leads? We’ll have to wait and see.

Looking forward to “Task”? You won’t have to wait too much longer to check it out; HBO Max has confirmed that Brad Ingelsby’s crime series will debut on HBO and HBO Max in September (an exact release date has not been confirmed at the time of writing), and new episodes will air on a weekly basis.

What else do we know about ‘Task’ on HBO Max?

(Image credit: Peter Kramer/HBO)

HBO has shared a logline for the series, but it doesn’t give much more info away about the show. It reads: “Set in the working class suburbs of Philadelphia, an FBI agent (Mark Ruffalo) heads a Task Force to put an end to a string of violent robberies led by an unsuspecting family man (Tom Pelphrey).”

In addition to Ruffalo and Pelphrey, we know “Task” also stars Emilia Jones, Jamie McShane, Sam Keeley, Thuso Mbedu, Fabien Frankel, Alison Oliver, Raúl Castillo, Silvia Dionicio, Phoebe Fox, and Martha Plimpton. Mireille Enos also has a recurring role in the series.

Creator and writer Brad Ingelsby will also serve as “Task” showrunner, and the series has been directed by Jeremiah Zagar and Salli Richardson-Whitfield.

"Mare of Easttown" fans might also want to keep an eye out for Apple TV Plus' upcoming family thriller “Echo Valley." The new movie was penned by Brad Ingelsby and stars Julianne Moore, Sydney Sweeney, and Domhnall Gleeson.