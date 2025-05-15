Max’s new J.J. Abrams show is just the entertaining, action-packed ride I need right now

When you hear J.J. Abrams is behind a new show, it’s hard not to get excited. His latest series, co-created with LaToya Morgan, is "Duster," a pulpy, swaggering crime caper anchored by a charming-as-hell Josh Holloway.

"Duster" premieres tonight (May 15) at 9 p.m. ET on Max with one episode and then continues airing weekly. I didn't get around to seeing screeners of the entire first season, but it revs up with a fun, compelling premiere episode that makes me highly intrigued to see more.

Set in the heat-soaked, gritty landscape of the 1970s Southwest, the show follows Jim Ellis (Holloway), a devil-may-care getaway driver caught in a dangerous web of crime and moral conflict. As Jim works for a low-level criminal empire led by Ezra Saxton (Keith David), he crosses paths with FBI agent Nina Hayes (Rachel Hilson), setting the stage for a high-stakes cat-and-mouse game.

The show’s a high-speed mix of action, dark humor, and unexpected heart. But does it have enough fuel to keep the ride going? I think it might.

Read on for my take on "Duster" episode 1. Warning: Some light spoilers ahead.

'Duster' is pedal to the metal with only a few speed bumps

Duster | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

Let’s talk about the star of the show, Josh Holloway. As Jim Ellis, a getaway driver for a local crime syndicate, Holloway brings that same easy devil-may-care charm that made him so lovable as Sawyer on "lost."

He’s got this perfect balance of cool and dangerous, but there’s a lot more going on underneath. Jim isn’t your classic hero; he's morally messy, which Holloway totally pulls off. This might be an even better role than Sawyer to showcase his endless charisma.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Then there’s Rachel Hilson, who plays FBI agent Nina Hayes. She’s not your typical straight-laced fed. Nina is ambitious and fierce, but she’s up against a system that isn't exactly welcoming to a young Black woman in the 1970s.

Hilson navigates Nina’s frustrations with a quiet intensity, showing how the institutional hurdles are just as tricky as the criminals she's chasing. Her dynamic with Holloway crackles, their push-pull giving "Duster" an emotional spine that keeps it from veering into pure pulp.

(Image credit: Max)

As you'd expect from a J.J. Abrams show, the cast is stacked. Keith David oozes smooth menace as crime boss Ezra Saxton, while Donal Logue is perfect as a crooked local sheriff.

The premiere episode draws Jim's family life in quick strokes, and I expect these relationships to be fleshed out in the weeks to come. He's got an ex, Izzy (Camille Guaty), who's a trucker fighting for the rights of women doing that job. Her daughter Luna (Adriana Aluna Martinez) doesn't know Jim is her father and the plucky, adorable kid ups the personal stakes for Jim as he navigates his life of crime.

Corbin Bernsen briefly appears as Jim's dad, Wade, while Gail O'Grady is Wade's wife, Charlotte, who doesn't like Jim. So much so that she's willing to throw him under the bus to the feds.

Speaking of the feds, special shoutout to Asivak Koostachin, who makes an immediate impression as another FBI agent in the Phoenix office who doesn't quite fit in. Awan Bitsui is bullied for being half Navajo. He's sincere, yet a bit naive, which makes him a good partner for the more cynical Hayes.

(Image credit: Max)

Visually, "Duster" is a treat. The 1970s setting is rich and immersive, and the show knows how to make the dusty roads, classic cars and vintage fashion look cool without overdoing it. The retro vibe isn’t just for show — it’s baked into the whole experience, adding texture to the narrative.

That said, the first episode has some bumps along the way. At times, it feels like it’s juggling a bit too much. There are multiple plot threads: Jim’s family drama, the criminal empire, Nina’s struggles in the FBI. And while they all have potential, moving between them feels like a bit of whiplash. I hope the rest of season 1 fits the pieces together more smoothly.

Verdict: 'Duster' is an entertaining ride you should definitely stream

Despite an occasional stumble, "Duster" is a blast. It’s got enough thrills, quirky moments and strong performances to keep you hooked.

Holloway reminds everyone why they loved him in "Lost," and Hilson is fantastic enough that she nearly steals the show from him.

"Duster" is a fun, fast-paced ride that leaves you excited for what’s next. It might not be a masterpiece, but sometimes, all you need is a rousing story with a little bit of grit, style and magnetism. And this one’s got plenty of all of that. Buckle up.

"Duster" premieres with one episode on Thursday, May 15 at 9 p.m. ET on Max