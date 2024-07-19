'Dune: Prophecy' new teaser trailer drops alongside a confirmed release date

This year has been excellent for movies and shows so far, and it looks to continue that streak with the upcoming prequel series “Dune: Prophecy”.

We last saw a short but stunning teaser for this show back in May with only a general release date of fall. Now, though, we know exactly what month it will be available to stream (and it's coming sooner than you think).

“Dune: Prophecy” takes place 10,000 years before Paul Atreides' (Timothée Chalamet) rise to power. The series follows two sisters from House Harkonnen as they face challenges that endanger the future of humanity and lay the groundwork for the legendary Bene Gesserit order.

This prequel show draws its inspiration from the novel "Sisterhood of Dune," penned by Brian Herbert, the son of original "Dune" author Frank Herbert, and co-writer Kevin J. Anderson. It delves into the rich lore of the “Dune” universe, expanding on the foundation laid by this novel to explore the origins of key characters and institutions pivotal to the epic saga.

Dune: Prophecy | Official Teaser 2 - Control | Max - YouTube Watch On

This new trailer highlights the formative years of the Bene Gesserit, showing their power struggles and schemes within the vast expanse of space. "You wish to serve the great houses and shape the flow of power. You must first exert power over yourself."

"Dune: Prophecy" is told from the perspective of the Bene Gesserit, a secretive order of women endowed with extraordinary abilities through their mastery of both body and mind. They must traverse the feudal politics and intrigue of The Imperium with true skill, all while advancing their own hidden agendas that ultimately lead them to the mysterious planet Arrakis.

Despite its brief runtime of just one minute and ten seconds, the trailer provides a glimpse into the turmoil within The Imperium.

Get the top Amazon Prime Day deals right in your inbox: Sign up now! Receive the hottest deals and product recommendations alongside the biggest tech news from the Tom's Guide team straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Some confirmed cast members include Emily Watson as Valya Harkonnen, Tabu as Sister Francesca, Travis Fimmel as Desmond Hart, Olivia Williams as Tula Harkonnen, Josh Heuston as Constantine Corrino, Mark Strong as Emperor Javicco and Jodhi May as Empress Natalya.

“Dune: Prophecy” has an official release date of November 2024, meaning we don’t have long to wait until this highly anticipated prequel series comes to Max. Can’t wait that long? Stream both “Dune” movies on Max or check out these five best movies like “Dune” to keep you occupied.