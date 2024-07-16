This crime thriller is the best Max show you haven't watched — and it’s 91% on Rotten Tomatoes

As someone who loves a good crime thriller, I'm always on the lookout for shows that combine intense drama with a really haunting plot. I need something that gets under my skin and makes me uncomfortable since I’m desensitized to anything horror. However, one show that made me emotionally and physically restless is “The Outsider”, and I can’t believe it took me this long to discover it on one of the best streaming services : Max.

Where to stream "The Outsider" is streaming on Max

This series pulls you into a dark, suspenseful world where nothing is as it seems. Just when you think you have it all figured out, supernatural elements creep in, making you question everything. From the eerie close-up camera shots to the haunting soundtrack, every detail is carefully crafted to build tension and keep you on the edge of your seat. It’s no wonder this show completely stunned critics.

If you haven't yet watched “The Outsider," I’m going to share a few (not too spoiler-y) details on why this is worth binge-watching on Max . Trust me, this is one show you won’t want to miss.

What is 'The Outsider' about?

The Outsider: Official Trailer | HBO - YouTube Watch On

"The Outsider" is a one-season show based on the novel of the same name by Stephen King (who happens to be my favorite author). It kicks off with the gruesome murder of an 11-year-old boy, Frank Peterson, in Cherokee City, Georgia. Local detective Ralph Anderson (Ben Mendelsohn) quickly identifies Terry Maitland (Jason Bateman), a local Little League coach, as the prime suspect. The evidence against Terry seems airtight, with multiple eyewitnesses and security footage placing him at the scene.

However, as the investigation begins to unfold, conflicting evidence surfaces suggesting Terry is innocent, including proof that he was in a different city at the time of the murder. This paradox drives Ralph to seek the help of unconventional private investigator Holly Gibney (Cynthia Erivo). Her involvement reveals that supernatural forces might be the reason for the horrific murders, leading the investigators to question their perceptions of reality.

'The Outsider' is one of the best shows I’ve seen

I’m not exaggerating when I say “The Outsider” is one of my favorite shows ever. From the moment I started watching it, I was hooked, and that’s saying a lot because it usually takes two to three episodes for me to be interested. Being instantly thrown into the drama was something I did not expect, but it worked so damn well.

“The Outsider” tells a chilling story in the best way possible, as it blends the genres of crime drama and supernatural thriller to create a fresh and deeply unsettling narrative. The series starts with a shocking and grisly crime that genuinely gets under your skin, and it’s the kind of show that grips you from the very first episode and doesn’t let go until the end (trust me, it will be on your mind for a while).

Get the top Amazon Prime Day deals right in your inbox: Sign up now! Receive the hottest deals and product recommendations alongside the biggest tech news from the Tom's Guide team straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: HBO)

One of the reasons I find “The Outsider” so compelling is the depth and complexity of its characters. Ben Mendelsohn's portrayal of Detective Ralph Anderson is powerful because you can feel his pain and frustration as he tries to understand the conflicting evidence in the case. How can a person be in two places at once? Is there really something supernatural going on?

Cynthia Erivo’s role as Holly Gibney also offers a unique perspective and investigative approach that makes you see both sides — a murder committed by an ordinary man or a murder committed by an unearthly force. Sometimes you don't know whether what you're seeing is real, and it can mess with your mind the harder you think about what the hell is going on.

Despite these positive takes, I have to be completely honest: The pacing isn’t the best when it comes to the show's climax. I remember feeling a little frustrated about the lack of consistency in each episode considering this a crime thriller (and I needed something shocking to make me press "next episode"). But, this is my only annoyance about the show, and it was easy to overcome the more I became infatuated with the story.

Critics say 'The Outsider' is more than worth a binge

I’m not the only one who believes “The Outsider” is worth binge-watching. Critics gave this show a high score of 91% on Rotten Tomatoes because of how easy it is to get lost in the incredibly tense narrative.

Randall Colburn from AV Club said: “The Outsider works. Like any good King adapter, Price hews close to King's original plot while relying on his own strengths to give the world an evocative visual palette and characters that feel truly alive within it.” Slant Magazine’s Chuck Bowen also agreed on this being a faithful adaptation: “The series preserves Stephen King novel's ingenious plot while entirely altering its tone.”

One critic perfectly summarized this show: “The Outsider offers terrific performances, beguiling yet careful storytelling, and no shortage of genuinely terrifying moments,” said Jack Hamilton from Slate .

However, while I do love this show, I have to agree with some criticism about the pacing. TIME Magazine’s Judy Berman believes “The Outsider could easily have been distilled into a movie,” and I also share a similar take. It’s still worth a binge-watch though, especially with the story being so gripping and shocking.

Stream 'The Outsider' on Max right now

(Image credit: HBO)

“The Outsider” isn’t just a crime thriller show you watch and then forget about a few days later. No, it’s an experience that takes you into the dark and the mysterious. It challenges you to think about what could be happening and keeps you guessing until the final episode. If you haven’t seen it yet, I highly recommend adding it to your watchlist.

There’s nothing more I can say about “The Outsider” other than give it a go this weekend. It has to be one of the best supernatural thrillers around, and if you’re a big fan of the show “From”, you’ll definitely enjoy this one.

In the mood for more thrilling stories? Check out these crime dramas on Netflix right now or watch “The Outsider” on Max .