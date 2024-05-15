'Dune: Prophecy' series just got a teaser trailer and release date for Max — and it looks stunning

The third day of TV upfronts involved companies like Warner Bros. Discovery, Netflix and YouTube. So many things have been announced and confirmed, with news flooding every possible site on the internet, and yes, it’s overwhelming (in the best way).

However, one stand-out announcement that has made my entire year is the release date and teaser trailer for “Dune: Prophecy," an original prequel series set to stream on Max. Both “Dune” movies were raving successes, as they captured the essence of Frank Herbert’s science fiction novels perfectly. From the visually pleasing planets to the incredible character development, Denis Villeneuve's movies are something everyone should experience. Now, we get to see even more in a six-episode season.

Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO and Max Content, gave us the first look at what to expect in this highly anticipated show.

To put it straight, the trailer looks absolutely stunning, not to mention thrilling. Instantly from the warm tones and rousing, ambient music, we know it’s in the world of “Dune." The spaceships, costumes and cult-like shots throw us into this universe while giving us a brief insight into what’s coming.

The official synopsis reads: “10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, Dune: Prophecy follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit.”

“Dune: Prophecy” is inspired by the novel "Sisterhood of Dune," which was written by Brian Herbert (son of Frank Herbert) and Kevin J. Anderson. Since this is a prequel series, we won’t be seeing actors like Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson or Zendaya.

'Dune: Prophecy' is coming this year

“Dune: Prophecy” will be released sometime this fall, although a specific date hasn’t been revealed yet. All we do know is that this series is only a few months away, and it shouldn’t be long until we get a proper trailer.

For now, we know some plot details and who is involved. Confirmed cast members include Emily Watson as Valya Harkonnen, Olivia Williams as Tula Harkonnen, Travis Fimmel as Desmond Hart, Josh Heuston as Constantine Corrino, Jodhi May as Empress Natalya, Mark Strong as Emperor Javicco, and Faoileann Cunningham as Sister Jen.

Other names include Aoife Hinds, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Edward Davis, Chris Mason, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Jihae, Tabu, Charithra Chandran, Jessica Barden, Emma Canning, and Yerin Ha.

For now, “Dune: Prophecy” has a release date window of September, October, or November of this year. It will stream on Max since it’s an original series.

If you’re excited about this upcoming series, you can stream “Dune: Part Two” online while you wait. Our guide on the best movies like “Dune” should also keep you entertained until the prequel series comes out.