5 new to Max movies to stream right now with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

Max remains one of the very best streaming services you can sign up for, in part because it's seemingly always home to tons of great movies that are well worth your time.

While August's offering was a little slimmer than we're used to, September sees the streamer back in top form. Even with that high 90% on Rotten Tomatoes threshold in place, there's still a great range of movies coming to Max that we think you should seriously consider adding to your watchlist.

This month, that range includes a critically acclaimed noir classic starring Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall, a modern sci-fi blockbuster that's one of the best movies Ridley Scott has made in a long time, and a truly original action-packed comedy-drama.

Here are the five new to Max movies with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes that we're recommending you check out this month.

'The Big Sleep'

The Big Sleep Official Trailer #1 - Humphrey Bogart, Lauren Bacall Movie (1946) HD - YouTube Watch On

Howard Hawks' 1946 "The Big Sleep" follows Rayman Chandler's hardboiled private detective Philip Marlowe (played by Humphrey Bogart) on an intriguing case. Here, Marlowe is hired by the wealthy General Sternwood to deal with a blackmail plot that involves his youngest daughter, Carmen.

What follows is a complex and sordid story that involves a cast of seedy characters and sees Marlowe encountering death, double-crossing, and romance as he descends further into this tangled web of a case. Confusing? Perhaps, but this is a Hollywood classic, through and through.

Genre: Film Noir/Drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

Stream it now on Max

'Everything Everywhere All At Once'

Everything Everywhere All At Once | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

The Daniels' Oscar-winning "Everything Everywhere All At Once" was one of the buzziest movies of 2022, and for good reason: This is a kinetic and strange adventure that somehow also manages to cram in some seriously emotional scenes among all the madness.

This inventive tale centers on Evelyn Wang (Michelle Yeoh), a laundromat owner who is just trying to keep her business afloat and maintain a (strained) relationship with her daughter and husband. A meeting with an unfriendly IRS auditor (Jamie Lee Curtis) might not sound like the activating event for an absurdist action flick, but in Evelyn's case, it is. In fact, her fraught meeting inexplicably sees her learning that the fate of the multiverse rests on her shoulders.

Genre: Action/Sci-fi/Comedy

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Stream it now on Max

'Marcel the Shell With Shoes On'

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

"Marcel the Shell with Shoes On" is a moving tale about an adorable, one-inch-tall talking shell discovered by documentary filmmaker, Dean Fleischer Camp (who directs).

After his marriage ends, Dean moves into an Airbnb where he uncovers Marcel (voiced by Jenny Slate) living with his grandmother, Nana Connie (Isabella Rossellini). Dean quickly grows enchanted by Marcel's whimsical life inside the house and starts filming his daily life.

Marcel soon goes viral when Dean starts posting clips of his daily life online, a move which prompts Marcel to wish his family were around to celebrate his newfound fame. Cue a search for his long-lost family and a struggle with the downside of becoming an internet celebrity.

Genre: Animation/Family/Mockumentary

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98%

Stream it now on Max

'The Martian'

The Martian | Official Trailer [HD] | 20th Century FOX - YouTube Watch On

"The Martian" is a 2015 sci-fi effort from Ridley Scott that turns Andy Weir's bestselling (and brilliant) novel of the same name into a gripping, cathartic survival blockbuster.

Set in the near future, "The Martian" revolves around Mark Watney (a brilliant performance from Matt Damon), a botanist who becomes stranded on Mars during a manned mission to the red planet that goes wrong. With no help and access to limited resources, he has to figure out how to survive while NASA and a team of international scientists down on Earth race against time to hatch a plan to save him.

Genre: Sci-fi/Drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Stream it now on Max

'The Boy and the Heron'

THE BOY AND THE HERON | Official English Trailer - YouTube Watch On

In great news for Studio Ghibli fans, Hayao Miyazaki’s latest Oscar-winning effort is making its U.S. streaming debut in just a matter of days. "The Boy and the Heron" follows a young boy, Mahito (Luca Padovan in the English release), who loses his mother to war. After her death, he's sent to live on his family's estate in the countryside.

There, he comes across a mysterious ancient tower and crosses paths with a mischievous heron (Robert Pattinson). And when Mahito's new stepmother disappears, he ends up heading on an epic journey into a fantastical new world, with that same bird as his guide through this other place.

Genre: Fantasy/Anime/Adventure

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Streaming September 6 on Max