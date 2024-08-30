New on HBO and Max in September 2024 — all the new shows and movies to watch this month

There are some big shows and movies new on Max this September. Thanks to deals with studios like A24 and Studio Ghibli, plus shows, movies and live sports from HBO and Warner Bros. Discovery, it's no surprise that Max regularly adds enough to remain our choice for the best streaming service.

The main attraction this month though, is undoubtedly "The Penguin." This spin-off from Matt Reeves's "The Batman" movie has an unrecognizable Colin Farrell reprising his role as the Gotham crime boss as he rises to power in the city's seedy underworld. But don't overlook the arrivals of "The Boy and the Heron," "Civil War" and "I Saw the TV Glow" to Max this month. Those three movies alone are enough reason to be a subscriber if you're not already.

Here is everything new to Max in September 2024. If you still need more streaming recommendations, be sure to check out our guide to the best new movies to watch this week.

New on Max in September 2024: Top Picks

'The Boy and the Heron' (Sept. 6)

The Boy and the Heron Trailer #1 (2023) - YouTube Watch On

"The Boy and the Heron" is the latest film from the legendary director Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli. The movie centers around Mahito Maki (Luca Padovan), who moves to the countryside after losing his mother in a hospital fire. When his new stepmother (Gemma Chan) also disappears, Mahito discovers an abandoned tower near his new home, where he meets a mischievous gray heron (Robert Pattinson). Mahito follows the heron into the tower and begins an epic journey through a world shared by the living and the dead.

This movie is up there with Miyazaki's best, taking home the Oscar for Best Animated Feature earlier this year. Of course, it's beautiful to watch, but it also features an incredible voice cast that includes Christian Bale, Mark Hamill and Florence Pugh among others. It's also loosely autobiographical, drawing inspiration from Miyazaki's childhood.

Premieres Sept. 3 on Max

'Civil War' (Sept. 13)

Civil War | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

"Civil War" takes place in a dystopian near-future U.S., where a civil war has broken out, dividing the country into five factions. The Loyalist States are led by an authoritarian third-term President (Nick Offerman), but at the film's start are in imminent danger of being overrun by the Western Forces, led by the Republic of California and the Second Republic of Texas.

With an invasion of Washington D.C. imminent, veteran war photographer Lee Smith (Kirsten Dunst) and her colleague Joel (Wagner Moura) meet with their mentor Sammy (Stephen McKinley Henderson) to share their plan to interview the isolated president. As they reach the frontline in Charlottesville, Virginia, they're joined by Jessie (Cailee Spaeny), an aspiring photojournalist who Lee takes under her wing. This movie may hit a bit too close to home, but it's one of the best movies to come out so far this year. Don't miss it.

Premieres Sept. 13 on Max

'The Penguin' series premiere (Sept. 19)

The Penguin (Max) Comic-Con Trailer HD - The Batman spinoff series - YouTube Watch On

"The Penguin" is the first follow-up to Matt Reeves' 2022 film "The Batman." The eight-part limited series has Colin Farrell reprising as Oz Cobb aka The Penguin, and chronicles his rise to power in the Gotham criminal underworld in the immediate aftermath of the events of "The Batman"

Aside from Farrell as Gotham crime boss, "The Penguin" also stars Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone. Sofia is former Gotham crime boss Carmine Falcone's daughter and a psychopathic serial killer. After being released from Arkham Asylum, she sets out to fight Oz for control of Gotham's criminal underworld. Farrell is also joined by Rhenzy Feliz as the teenage Victor Aguilar who befriends Oz and becomes his driver.

Premieres Sept. 19 on Max

'I Saw the TV Glow' (Sept. 20)

I Saw The TV Glow | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

This Jane Schoenbrun psychological horror movie stars Justice Smith and Brigette Lundy-Paine as Owen and Maddy, two young friends who become captivated by a mysterious late-night TV show. This show offers them glimpses of a surreal and sinister supernatural world and as Owen becomes obsessed with it, he starts to lose his grasp on reality begins to slip, leading to sinister consequences.

"I Saw the TV Glow" is one of the best horror movies this year so far, receiving praise from critics and audiences alike. It's received praise in particular for its portrayal of transgender themes, with New Yorker critic Richard Brody calling it "a profound vision of the trans experience." It's been dubbed a "must-see" movie by Metacritic, so don't miss it when it arrives on Max this month.

Premieres Sept. 20 on Max

Bleacher Report Live Sports on Max in September 2024

MLB Tuesdays

September 3

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Mets @ 7 p.m.

"On Base with Mookie Bets"



September 10

MLB Tuesday teams and times TBA*



September 17

MLB Tuesday teams and times TBA*



September 24

MLB Tuesday teams and times TBA*

*Telecast will not be available in the local markets

September 7

Idaho vs. Wyoming @ 3:30 p.m. (truTV)

Georgia Southern vs. Nevada @ 7 p.m. (truTV)



September 14

Kennesaw State vs. San Jose State @ 7 p.m. (truTV)

New Mexico State vs. Fresno State @ 10:30 p.m. (truTV)



September 21

UTEP vs. Colorado State @ 5 p.m. (truTV)

Fresno State vs. New Mexico @ 8:30 p.m. (truTV)

MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3

September 1

Moto GP @ 7:30 a.m.



September 7

Moto GP @ 8:30 a.m.



September 8

Moto GP @ 7:30 a.m.



September 21

Moto GP @ 8:30 a.m.



September 22

Moto GP @ 7:30 a.m.



September 28

Moto GP @ 8:30 a.m.



September 29

Moto GP 7:30 a.m.

US Soccer

September 10

New Zealand men's national team vs. U.S. men's national team @ 7 p.m. (TNT/tru)

Max Originals and Exclusives in September 2024

Synopses provided by Max

Sept. 5 — "Coming From America"

Max Original Unscripted Series (6 episodes)

Four African American families pack up all their belongings, risking everything to move to the new land of opportunity: Africa. Enticed by cheap housing and picturesque landscapes, these families travel 5000 miles to find love, jobs and a better life. First, they'll have to survive the inevitable culture shock – but if they can endure the first 60 days, their lives could be changed forever.

The first episode will debut on September 5, followed by one new episode weekly through October 10.

Sept. 6 — "The Boy and the Heron"

Studio Ghibli Film

After losing his mother in a hospital fire, young Mahito moves to his family’s estate in the countryside. There, a series of mysterious events lead him to a secluded and ancient tower, home to a mischievous gray heron. When Mahito’s new stepmother disappears, he follows the gray heron into the tower and enters a fantastic world shared by the living and the dead. As he embarks on an epic journey with the heron as his guide, Mahito must uncover the secrets of this world and the truth about himself.

Directed and written by Hayao Miyazaki, "The Boy and the Heron" features the voices of Christian Bale, Dave Bautista, Gemma Chan, Willem Dafoe, Karen Fukuhara, Mark Hamill, Robert Pattinson, and Florence Pugh.

Sept. 7 — "Wise Guy David Chase and 'The Sopranos'"

HBO Original Two-Part Documentary

25 years after the show first debuted, HBO’s paradigm-shifting series “The Sopranos” remains a cultural phenomenon and a touchstone for prestige television. In WISE GUY David Chase and The Sopranos, acclaimed filmmaker Alex Gibney delves deep into the psyche of renowned “Sopranos” creator and writer, David Chase, to illuminate his life and career while offering a unique window into his unparalleled work on the iconic program.

On a replica set of Dr. Melfi’s psychiatrist’s office, Gibney flips the script on David Chase, excavating and analyzing the origins of “The Sopranos,” his creative process, and the intimate connections between his own life and many of his characters. Joined by show writers, producers, executives, and actors, including Lorraine Bracco, Edie Falco, and Michael Imperioli, the documentary offers insight and inspiration along with a stunning array of clips from the show, early audition videos from many of the cast members, and behind-the-scenes footage to take the viewer into the vibrant “Sopranos” world. From his own upbringing in an Italian American family in north New Jersey, with a complicated mother and a fascination with cinema, Chase details his entrée into Hollywood, where he wrote for a multitude of television shows, and his relationship with HBO as he pitched and developed his anti-hero mobster Tony Soprano. With candor and self-reflection, Chase digs into the challenges of running a successful show, the inevitable “deaths” of some of the show’s favorite characters, and his creative working relationship with the late James Gandolfini. "Wise Guy David Chase and 'The Sopranos'" takes us into the writers’ room, from the inspirational pilot to the controversial final episode, demonstrating how a show about a multi-layered mob boss became a cultural milestone, a beloved fan-favorite, and a revolutionary television sensation.

Sept. 9 — "My Brilliant Friend" season 4

HBO Original Drama Series (10 Episodes)



Based on the bestselling novels by Elena Ferrante, "My Brilliant Friend" follows Elena Greco (Alba Rohrwacher) and the most important friend in her life, Raffaella “Lila” Cerullo (Irene Maiorino). After meeting as children in 1950s Naples, their story goes on to cover over 60 years, exploring the mystery of Lila (also Maiorino) — Elena’s brilliant best friend and, in a way, her worst enemy. The fourth installment of the saga, titled “Story of the Lost Child,” delves into the adult lives of Elena and Lila. They find themselves entangled in the turmoil of Italy in the late 1980s, nearing the end of decades of political violence and social unrest. Amid motherhood and career demands, amid betrayals, threats, disappearances, and natural disasters, Elena and Lila once again reside in the same neighborhood.

Season 4 debuts Monday, September 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on Max. New episodes will debut on subsequent Mondays.

Sept. 13 — "Civil War"

A24 Film

"Civil War" tells the story of a dystopian future America, following a team of military-embedded journalists as they race against time to reach Washington D.C. before rebel factions descend upon the White House. Written and directed by Alex Garland, the movie stars Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, Cailee Spaeny, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Sonoya Mizuno, and Nick Offerman.

Sept. 19 — "The Penguin" series premiere

HBO Original Limited Series

Starring Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb (aka “The Penguin”), the DC Studios series continues filmmaker Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” epic crime saga that began with Warner Bros. Pictures’ global blockbuster “The Batman.” Developed by showrunner Lauren LeFranc, the series centers on the character played by Farrell in the film.

"The Penguin" stars Colin Farrell (Oz Cobb), Cristin Milioti (Sofia Falcone), Rhenzy Feliz (Victor Aguilar), Michael Kelly (Johnny Viti), Shohreh Aghdashloo (Nadia Maroni), Deirdre O’Connell (Francis Cobb), Clancy Brown (Salvatore Maroni), James Madio (Milos Grapa), Scott Cohen (Luca Falcone), Michael Zegen (Alberto Falcone), Carmen Ejogo (Eve Karlo), and Theo Rossi (Dr. Julian Rush). The limited series debuts on Thursday, September 19 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on Max. New episodes will debut on subsequent Sundays at the same time, starting with episode 2 on Sunday, September 29.

Sept. 20 — "I Saw the TV Glow"

A24 Film

"I Saw the TV Glow" follows Owen, a teenager who is just trying to make it through life in the suburbs when his classmate introduces him to a mysterious late-night TV show. The TV show, a vision of a supernatural world beneath their own, leads to cracks in Owen’s own view of reality. Written and directed by Jane Schoenbrun, "I Saw the TV Glow" stars Justice Smith, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Ian Foreman, and Helena Howard, with Fred Durst and Danielle Deadwyler.

Everything New on Max in September 2024

September 1

"21 & Over" (2013)

"90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days" season 7 (TLC)

"Addicted" (2014)

"Anaconda" (1997)

"Batman: Gotham by Gaslight" (2018)

"Boogie Nights" (1997)

"Braddock: Missing In Action III" (1988)

"Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh" (1995)

"Care Bears: Unlock the Magic" season 1D: "The Bad Crowd Strikes Back!"

"Climax" (2019)

"Creator League Showdown" eps. 10 & 11

"Criminal" (2016)

"Disobedience" (2018)

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" (2022)

"Green Lantern: Beware My Power" (2022)

"Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets" (2002)

"Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1" (2010)

"Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2" (2011)

"Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" (2005)

"Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince" (2009)

"Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix" (2007)

"Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban" (2004)

"Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" (2001)

"Harry Potter and The Sorcerer's Stone: Magical Movie Mode (2001)

"High-Rise" (2016)

"Ice Age: Collision Course" (2016)

"Independence Day" (1996)

"Independence Day: Resurgence" (2016)

"Inherent Vice" (2014)

"Ismael’s Ghosts" (2018)

"Knight and Day (2010)

"Marcel the Shell with Shoes on" (2022)

"Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates" (2016)

"Missing in Action" (1984)

"Missing in Action 2 – The Beginning" (1985)

"Need for Speed" (2014)

"Paranoia" (2013)

"Pulse" (2005)

"Role Models" (2008)

"Shrek Forever After" (2010)

"Sunset Song" (2016)

"Tell" (2014)

"Tiny Furniture" (2010)

"To Have and Have Not" (1944)

"The Batman vs. Dracula" (2005)

"The Big Chill" (1983)

"The Big Sleep" (1946)

"The Birdcage" (1996)

"The Boss" (2016)

"The Exorcist" (1973)

"The Final Destination" (2009)

"The Martian" (2015)

"The Shining" (1980)

"The Three Musketeers" (2011)

"The Wolfpack" (2015)

"The Wrecking Crew!" (2015)

"Trick 'r Treat" (2009)

"Troll Hunter" (2011)

"Vampires Suck" (2010)

"Venus and Serena" (2013)

"Viva" (2016)

"Whose Streets?" (2017)

"World’s Greatest Dad" (2009)

"X-Men: Apocalypse" (2016)

September 2

"Bellator: Fight Week San Jose"

"Born Evil: The Serial Killer and The Savior" season 1 (ID)

"Drive My Car" (2021)

"Margarita" season 1 (Max Original)

"Mini Beat Power Rockers" (2023)

September 4

"Bargain Block" season 4 (HGTV)

"How (Not) To Get Rid of a Body" season 1 (ID)

"Mecum Full Throttle: Monterey CA 2024"

"Unsellable Houses" season 5 (HGTV)

September 5

"Coming From America" (Max Original)

September 6

"The Boy and the Heron" (Studio Ghibli)

"Restoring Galveston" season 6 (Magnolia Network)

September 7

"Family Empire: Houston" (OWN)

"Wise Guy David Chase and the Sopranos" (HBO Original)

September 8

"Triple 9" (2016)

"Love & Marriage: Huntsville" (OWN)

September 9



"Bellator: Fight Week London"

"Cabin in the Woods" season 1 (ID)

"My Brilliant Friend" season 4 (HBO Original)

"The Real Murders on Elm Street" season 1 (ID)

September 10

"Doppelgänger. The Double" season 1

September 13

"Civil War" (A24)

"In With the Old" season 6 (Magnolia Network)

September 14

"Aloha! Scooby-Doo" (2005)

"A Pup Named Scooby Doo"

"Baby Looney Tunes"

"Jonny Quest"

"Scooby-Doo and the Cyber Chase" (2001)

"Scooby-Doo and the Witch’s Ghost" (1999)

"Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island" (1998)

"The 13 Ghosts of Scooby-Doo"

"The New Scooby-Doo Movies"

"The New Scooby-Doo Mysteries"

"The Tom & Jerry Show"

"Tom and Jerry: Robin Hood and His Merry Mouse" (2012)

"Tom & Jerry Tales"

"Tom & Jerry: Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" (2017)

September 15

"Have I Got News for You" season 1 (CNN)

"Sister Wives" season 19 (TLC)

September 16

"Halloween Baking Championship" season 10 (Food Network)

"Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing" season 2 (Discovery)

"Truck U"

September 17

"Body Cam" season 9 (ID)

"Exposed: Naked Crimes" season 2 (ID)

"Road Rage" season 2 (ID)

September 18

"Graveyard Carz"

September 19

"The Penguin" (HBO Original)

September 20

"Bodies Bodies Bodies" (2022)

"Building Off the Grid" season 13 (Magnolia Network)

"I Saw The TV Glow" (A24)

"Prisoners" (2013)

September 21

"Batwheels" season 2

September 22

"Halloween Wars" season 14 (Food Network)

September 23

"Bob Hearts Abishola" season 5

"Yellowstone Wardens" season 5 (Animal Planet)

September 24

"Windy City Rehab" season 5 (HGTV)

September 25

"Impractical Jokers Australia" season 1

"Impractical Jokers Australia" season 2

September 28

"Mecum Full Throttle: Dallas TX 2024 "

September 29

"Be My Guest with Ina Garten" season 5 (Food Network)

"Outrageous Pumpkins" (Food Network)

"Uzumaki" (Adult Swim)

September 30

"Bellator: Fight Week Chicago" season 6

Per Max, this list may not be comprehensive and is subject to change