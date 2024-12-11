How to watch 'Elton John: Never Too Late' online – stream music doc from anywhere

The rise of Elton John, from backing artist to the biggest pop star in the world, was absurdly quick and took in seven number 1 albums between 1970 and 1976 but left an emptiness inside. Retrospective documentary "Elton John: Never Too Late" looks back at this period in the artist's life with gusto.

'Elton John: Never Too Late' streaming details "Elton John: Never Too Late" premieres on Disney Plus on Friday, December 13.

• Global stream — Disney+ via Hulu

Following on from "Rocketman" – the brilliant biopic with Taron Egerton – "Elton John: Never Too Late" seeks to cover some elements that did not receive enough exposure in the previous items rolling off the Elton John conveyor belt: such as his close relationship with John Lennon.

If you love Elton John you might know think you know it all but will not have been let inside his handwritten diaries before or perhaps seen some of the archive photography from his early days at the top of the world. As you would expect, it is an Access All Areas film.

Made by his husband David Furnish (and RJ Cutler), "Never Too Late" is a human interest story about a drug and drink-fueled rollercoaster ride and a historical document on a time (the early 1970s) that seems as far removed from today as the palaeolithic period.

How to watch 'Elton John: Never Too Late' in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Elton John: Never Too Late" drops on Friday, December 13 on Disney+ - available via Hulu in the U.S..

A subscription to Hulu costs $7.99 per month basic or $17.99 per month ad-free after a 30-day free trial.

You can also get Hulu via the Disney Bundle, which provides access to both Hulu and Disney Plus for just $9.99 per month with ads.

(Image credit: Free)

How to watch 'Elton John: Never Too Late' in Canada

As with the U.S., "Elton John: Never Too Late" premieres on Friday, December 13 on Disney+.

(Image credit: Free)

How to watch 'Elton John: Never Too Late' in the U.K.

"Elton John: Never Too Late" premieres in the U.K. on Friday, December 13 on Disney+.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to watch 'Elton John: Never Too Late' in Australia

Elton John: Never Too Late | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

'Elton John: Never Too Late' FAQ

Did the film have a different working title? It did. Originally it was called: "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances and the Years That Made His Legend". Which is quite a mouthful.