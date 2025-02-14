How to watch 'The Gorge' online and from anywhere in the world
Two assassins stationed either side of a gorge in the middle of nowhere have to stop something really bad escaping
Somebody must know what is in "The Gorge" but, if they do, they're not telling Levi (played by Miles Teller) or Drasa (Anna Taylor-Joy). In fact, all those two are told is that whatever it is that's in there must not be allowed to get out and that they are forbidden to contact each other from their respective East and West Observation Posts. Releasing on Valentine's Day, you can watch "The Gorge" worldwide with a subscription to Apple TV Plus.
But don't worry if you're away in a country that doesn't yet have the streaming service, because you can watch "The Gorge" on Apple TV Plus from anywhere with a VPN.
Release date: Friday, February 14
Global stream: Apple TV Plus (7-day free trial)
Would you be surprised to learn that their year-long missions to patiently observe from two huge concrete towers with no access to communication becomes slightly – ok, majorly – more complicated when a) they break the no contact rule and b) whatever it is that lies beneath them begins to stir?
That's no spoiler because it's all about what happens next. And, if you check out the trailer below, you'll know that the two highly-trained operatives are drawn towards and eventually brought together by the thing that keeps them apart. It's a metaphor, probably, but it's also action all the way.
Here's where to watch and stream 'The Gorge" online, plus all the best ways to get an Apple TV Plus free trial, which might be very helpful if you want to watch for free.
How to watch 'The Gorge' in the U.S., U.K. and Australia
"The Gorge" is available exclusively on Apple TV Plus in the U.S., U.K., Australia and beyond. The movie drops on Friday, February 14 at 12:01 a.m. E.T.
There's an Apple TV Plus 7-day free trial for new customers in most territories. After that, the service costs $9.99 / £8.99 / AU$12.99 per month.
Apple TV Plus features fantastic original programming including "Bad Monkey", "Slow Horses", "Masters of the Air," "Killers of the Flower Moon," "Prime Target" and "Severance".
Not at home right now? You can still watch Apple TV with the help of a good VPN – more details below...
How to watch 'The Gorge' from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching Apple TV? Don't worry, you can watch "The Gorge" from anywhere thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).
The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where you are in the world so is ideal for viewers currently traveling abroad. Our favourite is NordVPN. It's the best VPN on the market.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
'The Gorge' cast
- Miles Teller as Levi
- Anya Taylor-Joy as Drasa
- Sigourney Weaver as Bartholomew
- Sope Dirisu as J.D.
- William Houston as Erikas
- Kobna Holdbrook-Smith as Black Ops Commander
- James Marlowe as Bradford Shaw
- Julianna Kurokawa as Airman
- Sachin Bhatt as Officer Pascoe
- Samantha Coughlan as Janet
- Alessandro Garcia as Ruben
- Greta Hansen as Brit
- Adam Scott-Rowley as Joel
- József Tálos as Woody
'The Gorge' official trailer
More from Tom's Guide
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Bill Borrows is an award-winning journalist, feature writer and columnist (Times Magazine/ Guardian/ Telegraph/ Daily Mirror/ Mail On Sunday/ Radio Times), former editor-at-large at Loaded magazine, author (The Hurricane: The Turbulent Life and Times of Alex Higgins) and book editor. A frequent contributor on talkSPORT and talkRADIO, his areas of specialisation include sport, history, politics, TV and film. He doesn’t get much free time but does admit to an addiction to true crime podcasts, following Man City home and away, and a weakness for milk chocolate cookies.
Apple TV finally arrives on Android — here's everything you need to know
‘Ted Lasso’ season 4 — we just got two big hints on what’s coming