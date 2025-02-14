How to watch 'The Gorge' online and from anywhere in the world

Somebody must know what is in "The Gorge" but, if they do, they're not telling Levi (played by Miles Teller) or Drasa (Anna Taylor-Joy). In fact, all those two are told is that whatever it is that's in there must not be allowed to get out and that they are forbidden to contact each other from their respective East and West Observation Posts. Releasing on Valentine's Day, you can watch "The Gorge" worldwide with a subscription to Apple TV Plus.

But don't worry if you're away in a country that doesn't yet have the streaming service, because you can watch "The Gorge" on Apple TV Plus from anywhere with a VPN.

'The Gorge' release day, watching info, streaming Release date: Friday, February 14

Global stream: Apple TV Plus (7-day free trial)

Would you be surprised to learn that their year-long missions to patiently observe from two huge concrete towers with no access to communication becomes slightly – ok, majorly – more complicated when a) they break the no contact rule and b) whatever it is that lies beneath them begins to stir?

That's no spoiler because it's all about what happens next. And, if you check out the trailer below, you'll know that the two highly-trained operatives are drawn towards and eventually brought together by the thing that keeps them apart. It's a metaphor, probably, but it's also action all the way.

Here's where to watch and stream 'The Gorge" online, plus all the best ways to get an Apple TV Plus free trial, which might be very helpful if you want to watch for free.

How to watch 'The Gorge' in the U.S., U.K. and Australia

How to watch 'The Gorge' from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching Apple TV? Don't worry, you can watch "The Gorge" from anywhere thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where you are in the world so is ideal for viewers currently traveling abroad. Our favourite is NordVPN. It's the best VPN on the market.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

'The Gorge' cast

Miles Teller as Levi

Anya Taylor-Joy as Drasa

Sigourney Weaver as Bartholomew

Sope Dirisu as J.D.

William Houston as Erikas

Kobna Holdbrook-Smith as Black Ops Commander

James Marlowe as Bradford Shaw

Julianna Kurokawa as Airman

Sachin Bhatt as Officer Pascoe

Samantha Coughlan as Janet

Alessandro Garcia as Ruben

Greta Hansen as Brit

Adam Scott-Rowley as Joel

József Tálos as Woody

'The Gorge' official trailer

The Gorge — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

More from Tom's Guide