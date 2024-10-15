‘Silo’ season 2 trailer just dropped — and it looks like a gripping new chapter for the hit Apple TV Plus show

Just one month out from the "Silo" season 2 premiere on Apple TV Plus (November 15), Apple has just dropped a trailer for their dystopian series, and it looks like things are only going to get more dramatic from here on out.

"Silo," for the uninitiated, is a genuinely brilliant Apple TV Plus sci-fi series set within a mysterious labyrinthine underground complex — the titular silo — wherein the last ten thousand people on Earth have taken shelter from the toxic world outside, with no knowledge.

Among those survivors (none of who, we meet Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson), an engineer who sets out to solve a murder and soon finds herself drawn into a much deeper mystery. Now, the trailer picks up right where we left Juliette on her journey, so don't watch the new trailer yet if you're planning to get caught up. But if you've been patiently waiting for the show's return, you can check the new footage out below, and you should, as it's pretty explosive.

The two-and-a-half-minute-long clip shows Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson) roaming the ruins of the world outside the silo, while inside, leader Bernard Holland (Tim Robbins) gives a rousing speech, proclaiming her a fallen hero to the other residents.

Not everyone is willing to buy Holland's bluster anymore, and before long, there are scenes of a brewing rebellion that erupts into chaos within the silo's walls. Elsewhere, Juliette continues doggedly searching for more answers (and earning a rather serious threat in the process). Check the trailer out below:

What do we know about 'Silo' season 2?

Unfortunately, we don't have an official plot synopsis for the upcoming season, but this trailer makes it look like Juliette's quest to find the truth of what's happened is far from over.

We can also see that life inside the silo is going to be anything but peaceful with this rebellion on the way. If you really want to go and spoil things for yourself, you could always seek out Hugh Howey's Silo novels, which the series is based on.

For season 2, we know that Steve Zahn has joined the cast as Solo, and, along with Ferguson and Robbins, we know we'll be seeing the likes of Common, Ian Glen, Harriet Walter, Chinanza Uche, and Avi Nash (among others) due to reprise their roles.

We can't wait to see what's in store when the series premieres in November! In need of something new to fill the gap while you wait for "Silo" season 2? Check out our list of the best Apple TV shows you should be streaming to find your next must-watch.