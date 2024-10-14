Netflix just canceled another original show — 'Unstable' with Rob Lowe is over

Another day, another Netflix cancelation. Just days after one of the best streaming services confirmed that its latest hit — the romantic comedy "Nobody Wants This" — would be returning for a second season, we've learned that another Netflix show won't be making it to season three.

Yes, for anyone who hasn't already heard, we're sorry to share that the Rob Lowe comedy show "Unstable" is the latest series to be given the boot by Netflix. The news was originally reported by Deadline and comes not long after the streamer also angered subscribers by canceling the new mythological series, "Kaos" after just one season.

Why was "Unstable" canceled? Well, it sounds like "Unstable" season 2 simply didn't manage to find a big enough audience when it hit Netflix on August 1, 2024. As Deadline notes, the series failed to even break into the Netflix Top 10 Shows list, drawing fewer than 1.3 million views in its first full week on the platform.

What was 'Unstable' about?

Unstable: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Unstable" was a Netflix comedy series co-created by Rob Lowe, his son John Owen Lowe, and Victor Fresco.

The father-son show revolves around Jackson (John Owen Lowe) an introverted young man who starts working under his successful, publicly adored biotech entrepreneur father Ellis Dragon (Rob Lowe) in an effort to stop him spiraling in the wake of his wife's death.

After beginning to reconnect, season 2 saw Ellis setting Jackson a series of challenges to see whether he had what it takes to succeed him... though a newcomer had other ideas.

Could 'Unstable' return?

(Image credit: Netflix)

The short answer is... possibly? Sources told Deadline that "Unstable" producers had already begun shopping the show around to try and find it a new home, though we have no idea whether other streaming services or networks are interested in picking it up just yet.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In need of more laughs? Check out our round-up of the best Netflix comedies you can watch right now. For a more comprehensive breakdown of the streamer's library (and to get even more top streaming recommendations), be sure to look over our guide to the best Netflix shows available to watch.