Apple TV Plus top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching now

Fall is in full swing, and there's no better time to cozy up and dive into some entertaining shows on Apple TV Plus. With a range of series topping the charts, it can be hard to tell which ones are worth your time. While some titles might be riding the wave of hype or curiosity, not all of them deserve a spot in your must-watch list.

Instead of spending your evenings scrolling through one of the best streaming services, we’ve narrowed it down for you. These standout shows are the best of what Apple TV Plus has to offer right now. That includes a comedy-drama starring Harrison Ford, a critically acclaimed spy thriller and an interesting sci-fi story set in space. These are the three best shows you need to binge on Apple TV Plus right now.

BEST SHOWS IN APPLE TV PLUS TOP 10

'Slow Horses'

"Slow Horses" has been hovering around the No.2 spot on the streamer since season 4 was released a few weeks ago (and it’s still airing). We’ve rated this one of the best shows on Apple TV Plus too because it’s just so good.

This British espionage drama follows a group of MI5 agents who have been exiled to a department called Slough House due to their mistakes or failures in the field. These agents, referred to as "slow horses," are led by the gruff Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman), who seems more interested in insulting his team than encouraging them.

Despite being assigned low-stakes, mundane tasks, the team inevitably gets caught up in dangerous and high-profile intelligence operations. These "rejects" of the intelligence world try to prove their worth while navigating the dangerous world of espionage, double-crosses and political power plays.

'For All Mankind'

For All Mankind â€” Official First Look Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

A critically acclaimed show, "For All Mankind" has made its way into the top 10, and it’s climbing the ranks fast. This sci-fi drama explores an alternate history in which the global space race never ended. The show imagines a world where the Soviet Union successfully landed the first man on the moon in 1969, prompting the United States to accelerate its own space exploration efforts.

The series follows a diverse cast of characters, including NASA astronauts, engineers, and their families, as they navigate the challenges of space travel and the personal sacrifices involved in their groundbreaking work. Throughout the seasons, the narrative expands to include advancements in technology and social issues, reflecting the impact of space exploration on everyday life.

What’s even better about this show being in the top 10 is that Apple renewed it for a fifth season , and it’s also getting a spinoff called "Star City". Given that few shows manage to progress beyond a second season, this news alone proves that "For or All Mankind" is worth watching.

'Shrinking'

Shrinking â€” Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

"Shrinking" is a comedy-drama that follows the story of Jimmy Laird (Jason Segel), a therapist who, after a personal tragedy, begins to break the rules of conventional therapy. Jimmy starts to tell his clients exactly what he thinks, leading to unexpected and often humorous outcomes in their lives and his own.

Harrison Ford portrays Dr. Paul Rhoades, a seasoned and somewhat gruff therapist who mentors Jimmy. As Paul offers guidance and support, he helps Jimmy navigate his unconventional approach to therapy while coping with his own personal challenges. Through their interactions, Jimmy also learns valuable lessons about vulnerability and connection as he assists his clients in confronting their issues.

Fans of the series will be excited to know that season 2 of "Shrinking" is set to premiere in just a couple of weeks (October 16), promising more laughs and emotional depth as the characters continue their journeys.

APPLE TV PLUS TOP 10 SHOWS RIGHT NOW

1. "Bad Monkey" (2024)

2. "Slow Horses" (2022)

3. "Ted Lasso" (2020)

4. "For All Mankind" (2019)

5. "The Morning Show" (2019)

6. "Presumed Innocent" (2024)

7. "Pachinko" (2022)

8. "Shrinking" (2023)

9. "Women in Blue" (2024)

10. "Loot" (2022)