This action-packed thriller show just crashed Netflix's top 10 — and you can stream season 2 now

Netflix, one of the best streaming services around, keeps its top 10 list fresh with constant additions of exciting content. Recently, that list has been dominated by the new No.1 rom-com "Nobody Wants This" and the controversial show "Monsters", but an adrenaline-pumping thriller has decided to make a sneaky entrance. "Gyeongseong Creature" snatched the No.9 spot after the release of its highly-anticipated second season on September 27.

With a strong fan following, this Korean thriller, set against the dark backdrop of 1940s Gyeongseong, takes you into a world of monstrous creatures and political intrigue. And here's the best part — season 2 is finally streaming, adding even more drama and tension for viewers to binge this week.

But is this show actually worth watching? Here’s what you need to know about "Gyeongseong Creature" on Netflix...

What is 'Gyeongseong Creature' about?

Gyeongseong Creature | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Gyeongseong Creature" is a dark historical thriller set in the spring of 1945 during the Japanese occupation of Korea. The story takes place in Gyeongseong (the colonial-era name for Seoul) and revolves around a group of individuals trying to survive amidst political turmoil and a mysterious, monstrous threat.

The plot follows Jang Tae-sang (Park Seo-joon), a wealthy and resourceful man who gets drawn into a dangerous situation involving missing people and a terrifying creature lurking in the city. Tae-sang teams up with Yoon Chae-ok (Han So-hee), a skilled bounty hunter who has experience tracking down the missing, even in dangerous circumstances. Together, they must learn the truth about Gyeongseong and face a horrifying force that threatens humanity.

'Gyeongseong Creature' is a thrilling watch

The chemistry between Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee is one of the things that makes "Gyeongseong Creature" a thrill to watch. Their dynamic as Jang Tae-sang and Yoon Chae-ok is intense, with both actors delivering powerful performances that really make you feel the tension between their characters (so yes, this show is also part romance). Whether they’re locked in fierce combat or sharing quieter, more emotional moments, the duo’s on-screen connection is electric. This relationship helps to break apart the otherwise horror-fueled story.

Of course, I have to mention the action sequences, which make up a big part of this show. You can tell the actors put their heart and soul into making these scenes as realistic as possible. I’m not usually a fan of chaotic fights and big explosions, but "Gyeongseong Creature" manages to do it in a way that makes the characters even better.

Jang Tae-sang is a real powerhouse in battle, using his brains and strength to outmaneuver and defeat enemies, while Yoon Chae-ok brings a gritty, determined edge to the fight. Every dangerous situation only ramps up their chemistry even more, and this is one of the reasons why I binged-watched the whole show in a matter of days.

(Image credit: Netflix)

However, the show isn’t without its flaws. You may find the CGI lacking in certain scenes, especially during action-packed moments that rely heavily on visual effects. The creature designs, while ambitious (and frightening), occasionally fall short due to poor CGI. But if you can overlook these minor setbacks, "Gyeongseong Creature" is definitely worth the watch.

Critics also agree that this show is a thrill considering season 1 has 92% on Rotten Tomatoes . Geordie Gray from The Australian said: "A lot to take in, and the human drama is much more compelling than the spookier stuff. Still, if entertainment is what you’re after, this show has it in spades." Meanwhile, Inverse’s Lyvie Scott stated that "Gyeongseong Creature weaves elements of romance, horror, and political intrigue throughout its historical remix. And while all those themes aren’t perfectly balanced, it’s an addictive series all the same."

Season 2 also seems to be resonating with viewers. Without going into spoiler territory, the reviews online are a bit of a mixed bag (most reviews mention it doesn't live up to the first season). However, focusing on the positive, Kayti Burt from The Time Magazine said that season 2 "stays tightly focused on the characters and what has changed for them since last time."

Director Chung Dong-yoon also spoke with the same publication about the changes he made: "Some people told me that some of the parts in season 1 were very slow. I wanted to make it more immersive. So if there were parts that were a little bit slow, I would try to make it more fast-paced."

'Gyeongseong Creature' season 2 is now available on Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

If you haven’t started watching "Gyeongseong Creature" yet, now’s the perfect time to dive in. With two seasons available on Netflix, it’s a binge-worthy series that’s packed with gripping action, intense character dynamics and a plot that keeps you hooked. While the CGI may falter at times, the storytelling and the chemistry between the lead actors more than make up for it in this standout thriller.

Stream both seasons of "Gyeongseong Creature" on Netflix now.