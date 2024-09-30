5 shows premiering on TV, Netflix, Max and more (Sept. 30-Oct. 6)

It may be spooky season but love is in the air in the new TV shows premiering this week on Netflix, Max and other streaming services, as well as broadcast and cable channels.

This week's new TV lineup is packed with romance. Queer teens navigate young love in "Heartstopper" season 3, while D.C. singles hope to find their person sight unseen in "Love Is Blind" season 7. Plus, HBO unveils its latest comedy, the Hollywood satire "The Franchise." Here's our guide on the top new TV shows to check out this week.

‘Love Is Blind’ season 7 (Netflix)

If it feels like a season of “Love Is Blind” just ended, you’re probably thinking of the U.K. version like me. It was fantastic and much better than the most recent U.S. installment. But the dating reality show returns stateside to continue the “experiment,” with Washington, D.C. singles mingling in the pods, getting engaged and testing whether love is truly blind. Despite drawing the cast from the capitol area, there are no politicos in the mix, though there is one first: two sisters participating at the same time.

Premieres Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘The Legend of Vox Machina’ season 3 (Prime Video)

More dragons, fantastical battles and raunchy quips are in store in the third season of the adult animated fantasy series, based on a live-streamed Dungeons & Dragons campaign. The story will pick up from the massive cliffhanger at the end of season 2, which saw the lovable band of misfits making a surprising alliance and the ominous reveal of soon-to-hatch dragon eggs. The Chroma Conclave’s campaign of destruction continues, while the Cinder King hunts down Vox Machina. The misfits must battle inner and outer demons to save their loved ones, the Tal’Dorei republic and all of Exandria.

Premieres Thursday, Oct. 3 at 12 a.m. ET on Prime Video

‘Heartstopper’ season 3 (Netflix)

Let’s talk about sex! So far, the gay teen romance between Charlie (Joe Locke) and Nick (Kit Connor) has been limited to makeout sessions. But they’re growing up and their relationship is deepening, so they may be ready to take things to the next level physically. Charlie wants to tell Nick he loves him, while Nick also has something important to confess in return. Meanwhile, Elle (Yasmin Finney) and boyfriend Tao (William Gao) navigate trans intimacy and dysphoria. And for all of them, the start of the school year means thinking about university plans.

Premieres Thursday, Oct. 3 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘Velma: This Halloween Needs to Be More Special!’ (Max)

Spooky season brings tricks and treats, like this “Velma” Halloween special. The adult animated series from co-producer/voice star Mindy Kaling picks up from the season 2 finale, which saw Velma die and her ghost inhabit Scrappy’s body. With only 24 hours to bring Velma back, the gang must find a dark spellbook — all while avoiding the wrath of a vengeful spirit. As the annual Sexy Halloween party nears, Velma and friends must face their biggest fears if they all want to make it out alive.

Premieres Thursday, Oct. 3 at 3 a.m. ET on Max

‘The Franchise’ (HBO)

There’s nothing Hollywood loves more than a satire of itself. We’ve seen plenty of examples over the decades in movies (“Sunset Boulevard,” “Tropic Thunder”) and on TV (“30 Rock,” “The Other Two.”) The latest entry in the genre is this comedy following the crew of a superhero movie as they toil away, put upon and unappreciated. “The Franchise” sends up the secret chaos inside superhero moviemaking, a la the Marvel and DC universes. As HBO’s official logline reads, “Every f–k-up has an origin story.”

Premieres Sunday, Oct. 6 at 10 p.m. ET on HBO and Max