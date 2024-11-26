Apple TV Plus top 10 movies — here's the 3 worth watching now

Apple TV Plus continues to boast an impressive top 10 movies list, but as with any streaming lineup, not all of them are created equal. Some entries may even climb the ranks thanks to the cast alone (looking at you “The Family Plan”), but only a select few truly deliver on their promise of quality entertainment.

If you’re tired of the endless scrolling and just want to get straight to the good stuff on the streaming service, we’ve got you covered. We’ve combed through the current top 10 and handpicked the three standout movies on Apple TV Plus that are absolutely worth your time right now.

This article is based on the Apple TV Plus top 10 movies as of Tuesday, November 26.

Best movies in the Apple TV Plus top 10

‘Blitz’

The movie “Blitz” is a thrilling war drama that centers on George (Elliott Heffernan), a defiant 9-year-old boy living in London during the Blitz. After his mother, Rita (Saoirse Ronan), sends him to the countryside to escape the bombings, George decides to return to his family in East London. He must make a long and dangerous journey back in order to be reunited with his mother.

If you’re drawn to stories about World War II, “Blitz” is a must-watch. The movie provides a compelling perspective on life far from the battlefield, showing the challenges and resilience of those affected on the home front. While its character development may not be the movie’s strongest focal point, the story's pacing and emotional depth ensure an engaging journey all the way to its bittersweet ending.

‘Greyhound’

“Greyhound” is another must-watch war drama on the streamer. This gripping World War II epic stars Tom Hanks as Captain Ernest Krause, a U.S. Navy officer tasked with leading a convoy of 37 Allied ships across the North Atlantic. The convoy faces relentless attacks from German U-boats, forcing Krause to navigate intense combat, limited resources and the weight of leadership during one of the most harrowing battles of the war.

Based on the 1955 novel “The Good Shepherd” by C.S. Forester, “Greyhound” is one of the few movies that realistically depicts wartime leadership and the tension of naval combat. It also focuses on quick decision-making under pressure as Krause must do everything he can to protect the convoy.

‘Bread & Roses’

“Bread & Roses” is a powerful documentary that deserves its 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Directed by Sahra Mani, it explores the devastating impact of the Taliban's resurgence in Afghanistan, particularly on women’s rights and autonomy.

The documentary follows the real-time struggles of three Afghan women as they navigate life under Taliban rule after the fall of Kabul in 2021, also showing their resilience and fight to reclaim their independence amidst oppressive circumstances.

Produced by Jennifer Lawrence, Justine Ciarrocchi, and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai, the movie offers a raw and personal depiction of the broader crisis, capturing the courage and spirit of women resisting systemic oppression. It aims to shed light on the urgency of protecting education and rights for Afghan women.

Apple TV Plus top 10 movies right now

1. "Blitz" (2024)

2. "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" (1973)

3. "Spirited" (2022)

4. "Wolfs" (2024)

5. "A Charlie Brown Christmas" (1965)

6. "Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne" (2021)

7. "Bread & Roses" (2024)

8. "The Instigators" (2024)

9. "Greyhound" (2020)

10. "The Family Plan" (2023)