9 top new movies to stream this week on Netflix, Max, Hulu and more (No.v 26-Dec. 2)

Thanksgiving is almost here and you can celebrate with a ton of new movies this week on Netflix, Max, Hulu and other major streaming services.

Headlining the slate is "Conclave." Starring Ralph Fiennes and featuring a loaded cast, this mystery thriller about choosing the next pope is a must-watch this week. You will need to buy or rent it from a premium video-on-demand (PVOD) streaming service, but it may be worth it since we're expecting "Conclave" won't hit Peacock until after Christmas.

But that's not the only major release this week. "Terrifier 3" was a huge hit earlier this year in theaters. Now, the terrifying Art the Clown is coming to the smaller screen, with a PVOD release today (Nov. 26). Given we don't know yet when that's coming to streaming video-on-demand (SVOD), you'll want to buy or rent that now if you missed it in theaters.

Some of these titles are newly available via digital release, so you can purchase them for a premium price, but for others, all you need is the right streaming subscription. And while you're here, make sure to check out the new TV shows to watch from streamers this week and the best of what's new on Netflix.

Here are the top new movies streaming this week.

'Conclave' (PVOD)

CONCLAVE - Official Trailer [HD] - Only In Theaters October 25 - YouTube Watch On

"Conclave" stars Ralph Fiennes as Cardinal Thomas Lawrence. When the pope suddenly dies of a heart attack, he's the one tasked with leading the conclave to choose the new pope.

The leading candidates include the four Cardinals that are considered the leading candidates: Bellini (Stanley Tucci), a liberal; Adeyemi (Lucian Msamati), a social conservative; Tremblay (John Lithgow), a mainstream conservative; and Tedesco (Sergio Castellitto), a reactionary traditionalist. But Archbishop Vincent Benitez of Kabul (Carlos Diehz) throws a wrench in everything when he arrives and declares that the late pope secretly made him a cardinal. Come for the mystery thriller stay for the incredible performance from Fiennes. This movie is already getting plenty of Oscar buzz.

Buy or rent on Amazon now

'Terrifier 3' (PVOD)

Terrifier 3 Teaser Trailer (2024) - YouTube Watch On

Nothing says Christmas is coming like a Christmas slasher movie. "Terrifier 3" is the third installment in the "Terrifier" franchise from Damien Leone. The horror franchise largely centers around Sienna Shaw (Lauren LaVera) a young woman destined to one day destroy the murderous Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton), a demonic serial killer in the fictional Miles County, New York.

But until she defeats Art for good, he's destined to make her life a living Hell. In "Terrifier 3," Art is back thanks to the help of the Little Pale Girl, who has possessed "Terrifier" survivor Victoria Hayes (Samantha Scaffidi) and he's on a new killing spree. If you love a brutal horror movie, you need to watch "Terrifier 3" this week on PVOD.

Buy or rent on Amazon now

'Robot Dreams' (Hulu)

ROBOT DREAMS - Official Trailer - In Theaters May 31 - YouTube Watch On

"Robot Dreams" stars nobody. As an animated tragicomedy, there are no physical actors needed. And given that there's no dialogue for the entire 102 minutes of the movie, there are no voice actors either.

But you don't need dialogue to enjoy this incredible story. "Robot Dreams" tells the tale of Dog, who orders a robot friend for company. They then share an incredible summer but at the end of their sunny days, things take a tragic turn. I've been waiting for this movie to finally hit an SVOD streaming service since it debuted at Cannes last year and while it didn't win Best Animated Feature at this year's Oscars, it is beloved by basically everyone who sees it.



Stream it on Hulu now

'Here' (PVOD)

Here - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

"Here" primarily stars Tom Hanks as Richard Young and Robin Wright as his wife Margaret. However, the movie is told in a nonlinear fashion, with the real star of the movie being a single spot of land on Earth where the entire movie takes place.

It's based on the 2014 graphic novel by Richard McGuire and spans from the distant past to the 21st century. In another wrinkle, the movie will often split into multiple views on the screen, presenting events in this same spot of land from different time periods at the same time. Aside from Hanks and Wright, the movie also features Paul Bettany and Kelly Reilly and digital de-aging is used on much of the cast so they can portray their characters at various times in history.

Buy or rent on Amazon now

'Our Little Secret' (Netflix)

Our Little Secret | Lindsay Lohan | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

I'm only a casual romantic comedy fan, and I can't stand a Christmas movie for the most part. But the trailer for "Our Little Secret," looks surprisingly decent. It's the latest of That's the plot of "Our Little Secret," the latest of Lindsay Lohan's romantic comedy movies for Netflix and I won't be shocked if it ends up being the best.

In "Our Little Secret" Lohan plays Avery, who is spending Christmas with her boyfriend's family only to discover that her ex Logan (Ian Harding) is also spending the holidays there, as he's now dating Avery's boyfriend's sister. If you thought spending the first holiday with a new partner's family was bad enough, just imagine how awkward it would be to also have to spend it with your ex. Or, watch this Netflix movie and find out for yourself.

Stream it on Netflix starting Nov. 27

'Sweethearts' (Max)

Sweethearts | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

We may be in the Christmas movie season, but "Sweethearts" is the rare (and frankly underutilized) Thanksgiving movie. It stars Kiernan Shipka and Nico Hiraga as a pair of college freshmen who make a pact to break up with their high school sweethearts on the night before Thanksgiving.

But when they try to ditch their significant others, they're thrust into a chaotic night in their hometown that puts their friendship to the test. Anecdotally, I've heard some positive things about the movie and the trailer seems intriguing. Plus, with Shipka (of "Mad Men" fame) starring, it should have potential.

Stream it on Max starting Nov. 28

'Beatles '64' (Disney Plus)

Beatles ‘64 | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

By 1964, the Beatles were already a bid deal. But when Beatlemania arrived in the U.S., things took off to an entirely new level.

In "Beatles '64," director David Tedeschi and producer Marting Scorsese examine the cultural impact of the Beatles on the U.S. following their brief visit in February 1964, as well as the personal dynamics of the group's members. This documentary film includes archival footage to revisit this incredible moment in music history, including the Beatles' iconic performances on The Ed Sullivan Show.

Stream it on Disney Plus starting Nov. 29

'Nutcrackers' (Hulu)

Nutcrackers | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

"Nutcrackers" stars Ben Stiller as Mike Maxwell. Mike is a workaholic, but when his nephews become orphaned following a car accident, he has to travel to rural Ohio to look after them while their social worker Gretchen (Linda Cardellini) tries to find them a new home.

That three-day trip quickly turns into weeks of chaos. Mike now finds he has to deal with parenting tasks he's not ready for, like killing a chicken, teaching his nephews about sex and dealing with the police after they hotwire a carnival ride. If you need an out-of-control Christmas movie, "Nutcrackers" looks like it could be the answer.

Stream it on Hulu starting Nov. 29

'Kneecap' (Netflix)

KNEECAP | Official Trailer (2024) - YouTube Watch On

"Kneecap" tells the "mostly true" tale of the Belfast Irish-language hip-hop trio. It stars the band members — Liam Ó Hannaidh, Naoise Ó Cairealláin and JJ Ó Dochartaigh (aka DJ Próvaí) — and is set in the 2010s. Hannaidh and Cairealláin grew up in the Gaeltacht Quarter of West Belfast and learned to speak Irish from Naoise's father, Arlo (Michael Fassbender), a former republican militant who faked his death to evade British authorities.

As a result, his wife, Dolores, has become a This background sets the table for the duo writing lyrics in Irish, and the trio forms once JJ convinces Liam and Naoise to form an Irish-language music group. The three know this career move is sure to cause controversy, and as their music and outspoken republican message gains traction, that's exactly what happens.

If you want the biopic you never saw coming, you're going to want to watch "Kneecap." Our entertainment editor Rory Mellon called it "the most outrageous comedy I’ve ever seen."

Stream it on Netflix starting Dec. 2