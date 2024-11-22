Apple TV Plus just got a powerful new documentary — and it's 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

Apple TV Plus continues to bring out some of the most emotionally gripping content, and its latest documentary is no exception. While movies like “Spirited” and “Wolfs” have been dominating the streaming service, “Bread & Roses” is quickly making a name for itself, and it deserves the chance to crack the top 10.

Directed by Sahra Mani, this documentary provides an unflinching look at the lives of Afghan women in the aftermath of the Taliban's return to power, following three women as they fight to regain their autonomy and rebuild their lives. The documentary powerfully underscores not only the urgent need to protect women's rights but also our collective moral responsibility to stand in solidarity with the women of Afghanistan.

So, here's everything you need to know about “Bread & Roses” and why it's an important watch now that it’s streaming.

What is ‘Bread & Roses’ about?

Bread & Roses — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

“Bread & Roses” is an important documentary that provides an intimate look at the impact the 2021 fall of Kabul to the Taliban has had on the lives and rights of Afghan women. This powerful movie follows the personal journeys of three women as they navigate the challenges of reclaiming their autonomy in a deeply repressive environment.

The documentary paints a raw and unfiltered portrait of Afghan women’s resilience and strength, capturing their relentless fight for freedom and dignity amidst political upheaval and societal constraints. Through this compelling narrative, Mani brings the spirit of these women to the forefront, allowing their stories to be heard on a global stage.

“Bread & Roses” is also produced by Jennifer Lawrence and Justine Ciarrocchi. Malala Yousafzai and Farhad Khosravi are the high-profile executive producers, lending further weight to this powerful cinematic statement.

‘Bread & Roses’ reviews — critics are seriously impressed

At the time of writing, “Bread & Roses” has a perfect score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes from ten reviews. Most of that praise revolves around its important storytelling and ability to portray brutal war through an uncommon lens.

Louisa Moore from Screen Zealots said: “A sobering reflection of how fragile freedom can be, and how crucial it is to continue supporting those whose voices are being silenced.” Meanwhile, Screen International’s Allan Hunter stated it “uses the experiences of three Afghanistan women to convey the devastating wider impact on the lives of women facing the loss of basic rights.”

Ema Sasic from Next Best Picture believes Mani’s “Bread & Roses” is a “battle cry to all women to stand up for themselves and those who will come after them and demand the equality they deserve. After all, the louder their voices, the harder they are to ignore.”

Deadline Hollywood Daily’s Matthew Carey talks about the importance of this movie: “Whether a documentary about women in Afghanistan can effect any change in the country seems too much to hope for. But at the very least, as Dr. Mohammadi urged, it will help ensure their ordeal is not forgotten.”

Sarah Manvel from In Their Own League also focuses on the powerful message this documentary shares with the world: “This documentary does a remarkable job of reminding the world both of women’s rights but also our human responsibility to the women of Afghanistan. It deserves not only our attention but also our action.”

Stream ‘Bread & Roses’ on Apple TV Plus now

“Bread & Roses” shines a powerful light on the lived experiences of Afghan women under Taliban rule. The documentary amplifies their voices and reminds the world of the urgent need for action. Sahra Mani’s direction, paired with the powerful backing of producers like Jennifer Lawrence and Malala Yousafzai, makes this a story of resilience and hope. It challenges viewers to reflect on the global fight for women’s rights, making it a movie that demands to be seen.

Stream "Bread & Roses" on Apple TV Plus now.