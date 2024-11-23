This intense war drama is one of the best Apple TV Plus movies of the year — and you can stream it now

It’s not been the strongest year for original movies on Apple TV Plus. The underrated streaming service has offered a couple of worthwhile flicks (“Killers of the Flower Moon”, “Fancy Dance”) but also several duds (and a huge misfire in “Argylle”). Fortunately, Apple is looking to end the year strong with its big awards contender, “Blitz."

Released on Apple TV Plus recently (Friday, November 22), I was lucky enough to catch “Blitz” during its limited theatrical run at the start of the month, and while I’m not convinced it’ll earn more than a few nominations during next year’s Academy Awards, it’s still a powerful wartime drama and a movie that every Apple TV Plus subscriber should make time for this weekend.

So, if you’re looking for something new to watch on Apple TV Plus, here’s why “Blitz” is a historical drama worth adding to your watchlist.

What is ‘Blitz' about?

For anybody unfamiliar with the Blitz, it was a bombing campaign against the United Kingdom carried out by the German forces in World War II. For a prolonged period of around eight months, British cities, particularly the capital of London, were subject to devastating air attacks that saw more than 2 million homes destroyed, and more than 40,000 civilian casualties.

Set during the height of the Blitz, this movie focuses on a protective mother, Rita (Saoirse Ronan), and her young son, George (Elliott Heffernan). Due to the almost nightly air raids, and the general sense of danger in London, Rita very reluctantly agrees to evacuate her son to the countryside for his own safety.

However, not wishing to leave London and his family behind, George runs away and must then make a long journey back through the sprawling city of London on a dangerous mission to be reunited with his mother.

‘Blitz’ chronicles an important part of history

As a Brit, my knowledge of the Blitz was already pretty strong (it’s quite comprehensively taught in school), but I really appreciated seeing the historical event brought to life in such an impactful way in this movie.

When an air raid siren rings the sense of fear and terror is palatable, but the movie also displays the steely defiance of the British people during this time. We’ve coined the term “Blitz Spirit” to describe meeting challenging circumstances with a sense of optimistic determination, and director Steve McQueen does a great job conveying that much-celebrated resolve here.

Through George’s attempts to find his way home (London is very big city), viewers are also shown various aspects of wartime London and spend time with several unique characters. Initially, he hangs out with a fellow group of runaway children in the countryside, but soon he's back in the Big Smoke and that's where viewers are shown the Blitz from numerous different angles.

In one sequence we meet a very friendly air raid warden named Ife (Benjamin Clementine), another section sees George encounter a group of looters, led by a terrifying hothead named Albert (an always excellent Stephen Graham), who are using the bleak situation to their own personal gain by stealing valuable items from bombed homes. The constant narrative shifts as George inches closer to home keep “Blitz” engaging, even if the story feels a bit segmented.

There are some marvelous, or perhaps that should be harrowing, shots of London being rained down upon by explosives. These moments showcase the destructive impact of the German bombing, and they look incredible (kudos to cinematographer Yorick Le Saux. These moments should be seen on the biggest screen possible, so I hope you have a good home setup if you’re watching on Apple TV Plus.

If there’s one area that “Blitz” slightly let me down, it was the lack of a truly impactful moment. You know what I mean, that single moment that really hits hard, and that would probably be used as the movie’s Oscar clip too.

Saoirse Ronan is a phenomenal actress, and very capable of delivering emotionally devastating performances, but “Blitz” doesn’t give her meaty enough material to work with. Perhaps McQueen was after a more understated performance for Rita but instead, the immense talents of the four-time Oscar nominee feel like they've been somewhat wasted here.

Stream ‘Blitz’ on Apple TV Plus now

If you have an interest in World War II media you won’t want to skip “Blitz." The movie’s exploration of wartime away from the frontlines is fascinating, and while its characters aren’t its strongest asset, there’s enough narrative momentum that you’ll want to see it through to the (bittersweet) end.

2024 hasn’t been a banner year for Apple TV Plus when it comes to new original movies, and while “Blitz” is not the streamer’s strongest effort to date (it’s 81% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes , with just a 63% audience score would back-up that claim), this Steve McQueen movie still has plenty going for it, and I don’t think you’ll regret watching it this weekend.

