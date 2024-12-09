New on Netflix: 5 movies and shows to watch this week (Dec. 9-15)

The top shows and movies new on Netflix this week are led by my most anticipated new movie in awhile. "Carry-On" hits the streaming service this week and it looks awesome. This tense action thriller has Taron Egerton facing off against Jason Bateman and I cannot wait to watch it this week.

Aside from that movie, there's the usual mix of shows, documentaries, etc., arriving this week. But the show to keep an eye on is probably "No Good Deed," which is a new comedy series starring Ray Romano and Lisa Kudrow. And movie lovers, don't fret. Aside from "Carry-On," there's a new Angelina Jolie movie arriving on Netflix this week, and Jolie's performance is reportedly one of her best.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

'Carry-On'

"Carry-On" stars Taron Egerton as Ethan Kopek. Ethan is a low-ranking TSA officer stuck working what he hopes will be an uneventful Christmas Day. Unfortunately for him though, his day is anything but uneventful once a call from a Mysterious Traveler tells Ethan he needs to let a particular bag through airport security or everyone in the airport will die.

That mystery man is played by none other than Jason Bateman, and I'm excited to watch him and Egerton go head-to-head in what looks to be a promising action movie. Aside from these two, "Carry-On" also stars Sofia Carson as Ethan's girlfriend. Don't miss it when it arrives on Netflix this month.

Watch it on Netflix starting Dec. 13

'Maria'

"Maria" is the latest biopic from director Pablo Larraín about prominent 20th-century women. Following 2016's "Jackie" and 2021's "Spencer," this movie stars Angelina Jolie as Maria Callas, one of the most iconic opera singers of the past century. Like Larraín's aforementioned other biopics, "Maria" focuses on a specific slice of the acclaimed singer's life, specifically her final years living in Paris.

That's not the only commonality it shares with Larraín's previous movies. Callas famously engaged in a publicized affair with shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis (Haluk Bilginer), who ultimately left her for Jackie Kennedy, the main subject of "Jackie." Like with his other biopics, the main attraction is the performance of the movie's titular role, and you won't want to miss Jolie's performance in "Maria."

Watch it on Netflix starting Dec. 11

'No Good Deed'

"No Good Deed" stars Ray Romano and Lisa Kudrow as Paul and Lydia Morgan. This couple wants out of their Los Angeles dream house and while they're certainly not going to tell the buyers, they're relatively desperate to sell it.

But not as desperate as the people vying to buy the Morgan's home. This dark comedy also stars Linda Cardellini as the status-seeking Margo Starling, Luke Wilson as the washed-up soap opera star JD Campbell and Teyonah Parris as the elite architect Carla. All three want the house and they're willing to do a lot to get it. Don't miss "No Good Deed" and its loaded cast when it arrives on Netflix this week.

Watch it on Netflix starting Dec. 12

'Queer Eye' season 9

"Queer Eye" is Netflix's reboot of the iconic Bravo reality show from the 2000s "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy." It stars what it calls the "Fab Five," which includes Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Tan France. But this season brings changes.

First, and most importantly, Bobby Berk, the show's design expert, has left the show. He's being replaced by Jeremiah Brent, who had previously starred in TLC's reality show "Nate & Jeremiah By Design." But also, the show is leaving New Orleans this season and headed to Las Vegas. From a former showgirl struggling to regain her confidence to a dedicated librarian in need of a change, there are tons of potential transformations to be had in Sin City. Don't miss any of it on Netflix this week.

Watch it on Netflix starting Dec. 11

'Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was…'

Jamie Foxx may not have "literally died" last year, but when a still undisclosed medical emergency had him suddenly hospitalized in Atlanta last year, many feared the worst.

But the comedian-turned-movie-star is officially back, and he's going back to his stand-up comedy roots. In "Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was…" expect to finally get an explanation for what left Foxx “gone for 20 days” but also expect some laughs. As Foxx says in this Netflix comedy special "If I can stay funny, then I can stay alive."

Watch on Netflix starting Dec. 10

Everything new on Netflix: Dec 9-15

DECEMBER 9

"The Great British Baking Show: Holidays" season 7 (GB) (Netflix series)

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith welcome former hopefuls back to the tent to whip up seasonal sweet treats for a chance to win the coveted Star Baker title.

"Rubble and Crew" season 1

DECEMBER 10

"Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was…" (Netflix comedy event)

Oscar and Grammy-winner and beloved comedy icon, Jamie Foxx, returns to the stage to set the record straight in a comedy event that celebrates resilience, humor, and the power of community; if he can stay funny, he can stay alive.

"Polo" (Netflix sports series)

From executive producers Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, comes an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the fast-paced and glamorous world of Polo. Over five episodes, the documentary series follows elite global players on and off the field as they compete in the high-stakes U.S. Open Polo Championship in Wellington, Florida. Through fierce rivalries and intense training, viewers will get an unprecedented glimpse into the dedication and skill required to compete at the sport’s highest level. From a young player pushed to his limits by his demanding father, to a former golfer who's made significant sacrifices for the love of the sport, to the father-son duo widely regarded as the greatest players of all time – they all face intense personal and professional challenges as they vie for the coveted title. Polo is an Archewell and Boardwalk Pictures Production.

"Rugged Rugby: Conquer or Die" (KR) (Netflix series)

In the shadows of Korea's rugby world, seven teams engage in a fierce battle of strength, strategy, and teamwork — all vying to be crowned champion.

DECEMBER 11

"The Kings of Tupelo: A Southern Crime Saga" (Netflix documentary)

A small-town feud, an internet conspiracy, an Elvis impersonator, mysterious severed body parts, and an assassination attempt on the President. Welcome to Mississippi where this jaw-dropping story spirals from local drama to a national scandal. Buckle up for a wild ride. This isn’t fiction — it’s Tupelo.

"Makayla's Voice: A Letter to the World" (Netflix documentary)

Makayla, a teenage girl, who has spent her life grappling with a rare form of autism that rendered her essentially nonverbal. However, her parents, filled with unwavering belief in their daughter's potential, embarked on a transformative journey to discover the true depth of Makayla's inner world.

"Maria" (Netflix film)

Academy Award®-winner Angelina Jolie is Maria Callas, one of the most iconic performers of the 20th century in acclaimed director Pablo Larrain's operatic MARIA. The film follows the American-Greek soprano as she retreats to Paris after a glamorous and tumultuous life in the public eye. MARIA reimagines the legendary soprano in her final days as the diva reckons with her identity and life.

"One Hundred Years of Solitude" part 1 (CO) (Netflix series)

In the timeless town of Macondo, seven generations of the Buendía family navigate love, oblivion and the inescapability of their past — and their fate.

"Queer Eye" season 9 (Netflix series)

The Fab Five welcome a new member as they head to Vegas to transform more inspiring heroes with makeovers that dazzle like the neon-lit Strip.

DECEMBER 12

"La Palma" (NO) (Netflix series)

A Norwegian family vacationing on La Palma faces disaster when a young researcher discovers alarming signs of an imminent volcanic eruption.

"No Good Deed" (Netflix series)

The sale of Paul and Lydia's picture-perfect LA home forces them to face painful family secrets — and hide them from prying eyes and cutthroat buyers.

DECEMBER 13

"1992" (ES) (Netflix series)

An enraged serial killer with mysterious links to the Seville Expo '92 scorches his victims to death in this crime series directed by Álex de la Iglesia.

"Carry-On" (Netflix film)

A young TSA agent fights to outsmart a mysterious traveler who blackmails him into letting a dangerous package slip onto a Christmas Eve flight.

"Disaster Holiday" (ZA) (Netflix film)

A workaholic dad, trying to win over his kids, heads to the coast of Durban for a big work meeting — under the guise of a family road trip vacation.

