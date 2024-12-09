5 top new TV shows to stream this week on Netflix, Peacock and more (Dec. 9-15)

Amid the hustle and bustle of the holidays, new TV shows are still premiering on Netflix, Peacock and other streaming services, as well as broadcast and cable TV channels.

This week presents a star-studded new TV lineup, with Anthony Anderson, James Van Der Beek and other male celebrities baring all to raise cancer awareness in "The Real Full Monty." Plus, Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie reunite to produce an opera in "Paris and Nicole: The Encore."

As for scripted fare, the long-awaited adaptation of "One Hundred Years of Solitude" premieres, as does the prequel "Dexter: Original Sin" and the Netflix comedic thriller "No Good Deed" with Lisa Kudrow and Ray Romano. Here's our guide on the top new TV shows to check out this week.

‘The Real Full Monty’ (Fox)

The 1997 British comedy “The Full Monty” is a beloved classic about a group of unemployed male steel workers who put on a striptease act to make money. Now, it’s becoming real. Anthony Anderson rallies a group of male celebrities to bare all to raise awareness for prostate, testicular and colorectal cancer testing and research. The “Black-ish” alum and Taye Diggs (“The Best Man”), Chris Jones (Kansas City Chiefs), Tyler Posey (“Teen Wolf”), Bruno Tonioli (“Dancing With the Stars” and James Van Der Beek (“Dawson’s Creek”). Van Der Beek recently revealed he was diagnosed with colorectal cancer. They train and rehearse for the most revealing performance of their careers: a striptease dance in front of a live audience, all in the name of a good cause.



Special premieres Monday, Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox (via Sling or Fubo)

‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’ (Netflix)

One Hundred Years of Solitude: Part 1 | Official Trailer | Netflix

One of the greatest works of literature of all time is finally coming to the screen. This adaptation didn’t take quite as long as the century that passes in Gabriel García Márquez’s novel, but it certainly faced an arduous journey — not least of which was the Nobel Prize-winning author’s belief that it would be impossible to turn into a film. Well, that’s where TV comes in. With the blessing of his family, showrunners Alex García López and Laura Mora bring to life the epic story of seven generations of the Buendía family. The chronicle begins in the early 19th century with cousins and forbidden lovers José Arcadio Buendía (Marco Antonio González) and Úrsula Iguarán (Susana Morales) fleeing their village in search of a new home, which they call Macondo.



All 8 episodes premiere Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘No Good Deed’ (Netflix)

No Good Deed | Official Trailer | Netflix

Two of the biggest sitcom stars of the ‘90s team up in this comedic thriller about a dream house turned nightmare from “Dead to Me” creator Liz Feldman. When married couple Lydia (Lisa Kudrow) and Paul (Ray Romano) decide to move out of their empty nest, it sets off a real estate frenzy. Multiple families are interested in their gorgeous 1920s Spanish-style villa located in one the most desirable neighborhoods in Los Angeles. But Paul and Lydia are harboring dark secrets, which threaten to spill out as buyers and agents swarm their home.



All 8 episodes premiere Thursday, Dec. 12 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘Paris and Nicole: The Encore’ (Peacock)

Paris & Nicole: The Encore | Official Trailer | Peacock Original

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie are a long way from “The Simple Life.” More than two decades after their reality TV debut, the BFFs reunite for this three-part special that will see them bring their song “Sanasa” (created in “The Simple Life” season 3) to the opera. Before they get their production off the ground, they head back to Arkansas to revisit their past and re-terrorize the locals. Then, they’ll write their magnum opus, hold auditions and direct a cast and crew to create a spectacle like none other. That’s hot.



All 3 episodes premiere Thursday, Dec. 12 at 3 a.m. ET on Peacock

‘Dexter: Original Sin’ (Paramount Plus With Showtime)

Dexter: Original Sin | Official Trailer | Paramount+ With SHOWTIME

The “Dexter” franchise already branched out with a sequel series “New Blood” that brought back Michael C. Hall to reprise the titular role. Now, in this prequel series, they’re exploring the other way on the timeline. In 1991 Miami, a young Dexter (Patrick Gibson) transitions from student to serial killer. With the guidance of his father, Harry (Christian Slater), he adopts a Code to help him find people who deserve to be eliminated from society — all without landing on law enforcement’s radar. This is particularly challenging as Dexter begins a forensics internship at the Miami Police Department.



Episode 1 premieres Friday, Dec. 13 at 3 a.m. ET on Paramount Plus