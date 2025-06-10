Pedro Pascal and Joaquin Phoenix clash in A24's new 'Eddington' trailer — and it's already on my must-watch list

Reality is a horror movie in A24's upcoming film "Eddington," which just got a new trailer today. It's a contemporary western set against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic from horror director Ari Aster, the demented mind behind "Hereditary" and "Midsommar."

And if its divisive premiere at the Cannes Film Festival is any indication, it's bound to spark heated discourse when "Eddington" hits theaters on July 18.

I'm a huge fan of Ari Aster's films, but his last one, "Beau is Afraid," was such a convoluted dud that I've been holding off on getting my hopes up for "Eddington." But this new trailer is chilling in all the right ways, and it just catapulted "Eddington" to the top of my must-watch list.

The trailer showed Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal facing off in a fictional small town that becomes a lightning rod for systemic issues in America. When anti-mask local sheriff Joe (Phoenix) decides to take a stand against COVID-19 safety precautions, it puts him in conflict with Pascal's incumbent mayor, Ted Garcia. The clash sets the community on edge until simmering tensions finally explode, turning neighbors against each other.

You can check out the full trailer below:

Eddington | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

A haunting cover of "Home on the Range" in the trailer hammers home the themes of misplaced patriotism, fear-mongering, and paranoia. You know the other (cowboy) boot is about to drop, but wondering how the powder keg will spark is what lures you in.

It also helps that "Eddington's" cast is stacked with Hollywood A-listers. In addition to "The Last of Us" star Pedro Pascal, there's also Emma Stone as Joe's religious wife and Austin Butler as a social media figure a la Alex Jones. Deirdre O'Connell, Micheal Ward, Clifton Collins Jr., and "Yellowstone" star Luke Grimes round out the rest of the ensemble.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This new trailer is the first real glimpse we've gotten of Aster's upcoming film yet. A minute-long "Eddington" teaser trailer went live in April, but it only showed Phoenix's character scrolling through an explosive social media feed.

'Eddington' could be Ari Aster's most polarizing film yet

(Image credit: Alamy)

Based on the trailer and early reviews, "Eddington" is shaping up to be the horror director's most divisive film yet. Its focus on hot-button issues — the polarizing effects of social media, pandemic paranoia, and how American identity has twisted into something unrecognizable — is all but guaranteed to spark capital "D" discourse from audiences on all sides.

It remains to be seen whether "Eddington" will connect with audiences. While "Midsommar" and "Hereditary" were female-led horror stories about grief that achieved critical and commercial success, "Beau is Afraid" marked a major departure from his breakout horror movies. One that many, including myself, would argue is for the worse.

Phoenix's surreal odyssey to confront his anxiety and family trauma ultimately fell flat with critics and viewers alike, with the critics consensus on Rotten Tomatoes describing it as "overstuffed to the point of erasing the line between self-flagellation and self-indulgence."

While Phoenix's Sheriff Cross is an entirely different type of character, it does seem that Aster's latest collaboration with the star will take on a more comedic tone in line with "Beau is Afraid." That alone has me holding off on trying to convince friends to see it with me in theaters (watching "Beau is Afraid's" climax together is something I'll never live down), but the trailer is intriguing enough to convince me to scope it out on my own first.

I'm cautiously optimistic to see how Aster's idiosyncratic style and surrealism will square with satire on real-life issues. It will be interesting to see whether this new mix of themes and genres successfully comes together in the end.

"Eddington" hits theaters on July 18.