Yes! This 32-inch Samsung 4K monitor just hit lowest price ever

The holidays are getting closer every day, but there's still time to grab a bargain on a gift for someone else or to treat yourself. Case in point, the Samsung Smart Monitor M8 is on sale right now at Amazon.

For a limited time, the Samsung Smart Monitor M8 is on sale for $399 on Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s a solid 45% discount and $330 off its regular retail price of $729, and it's the lowest price we've ever seen.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Smart Monitor M8: was $729 now $399 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Samsung Smart Monitor M8 is a solid rival to the Apple Studio display. It packs a 32-inch 4K display, speakers, a webcam and other features like built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support. It also features HDR support, unlike its rival.

The Samsung Smart Monitor M8 is a 32-inch monitor that offers more than just a quality 4K LED display. As a smart monitor you don't even need to attach anything to it to stream from the top apps and Samsung TV Plus also offers extra live and on-demand content. It can even use Microsoft 365 programs without having a PC attached. Plus, thanks to built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support, it can be paired with your phone and other smart devices around your home.

While many laud the likes of the Apple Studio Display for its sleek design, the Samsung M8 has a similar elegance (just 0.44 inches or 11.4 mm thin) at a significantly cheaper price. Unlike the Studio Display, Samsung's device also features HDR support.

While we would always recommend pairing a display with one of the best soundbars, the M8 does come with a 2.2-channel speaker system consisting of a pair of 5W speakers and a tweeter built into the display. The detachable Slimfit camera is perfect for 1080p video calls and comes with both face tracking and auto zoom functions to keep attention on what needs it.

While the M8 will offer an excellent picture for gaming, a 60Hz refresh is not perfect for the smoothest possible gameplay experience. Still, if you're looking for a productivity monitor, the Samsung Smart Monitor M8 is an excellent value right now.

