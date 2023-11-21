Wow! Xbox Series S drops to lowest price ever in Amazon Black Friday sale

The Xbox Series S has always been more affordable than its more powerful sibling, the flagship Xbox Series X. And thanks to the Amazon Black Friday sale this entry-level console is now even better value.

For a limited time, the Xbox Series S is on sale for $239 at Amazon. That’s a $60 saving and the lowest price ever for the console. Plus, the Xbox Series S with a larger 1TB hard drive and decked out in a Carbon Black hue is also discounted in the retailer's Black Friday deals. The Xbox Series S 1TB is on sale for $349 right now.

Xbox Series S: was $299 now $239 @ Amazon

The next-gen Xbox Series S is limited to 1440p output, but still delivers fast loading, ray tracing, and high frame rates. It sports a GPU with up to 4 teraflops of output, 10GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for storage. (There's no disc drive). This compact console usually retails for $299, but Amazon has sliced $60 in this epic Black Friday deal.

This Xbox Series S is a sibling console to the Xbox Series X, and while it's a less powerful gaming machine, it's still capable of delivering impressive performance. Rest assured that it can play all the same games as its more expensive sibling. This makes it a perfect entry-level console for accessing the vast library of titles included with Xbox Game Pass such as new releases like Starfield and Forza Motorsport.

In our Xbox Series S review, we noted that the compact console “has a lot to offer” and praised it for its “gorgeous graphics and enormous game selection.” We also appreciated its more affordable price tag compared to the Xbox Series X — which retails for a hefty $499 — and its affordability has only increased thanks to this deal.

The Xbox Series S isn't as powerful as either the Series X or the rival PS5 console. It cannot achieve the same performance levels and resolution benchmarks as those consoles. Plus, its stock 512GB SSD will fill up seriously fast. It’s also not the most future-proof console either. If you want a console that offers the most power possible then you'll need to spring for the Xbox Series X instead.

However, if you're looking for a next-gen console on a strict bundle, or want a supplementary machine to enjoy all that Xbox Game Pass has to offer, then the Xbox Series X will fit the bill nicely. And at this lower price, it's even easier to recommend.