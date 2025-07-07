I just found the cheapest Alienware RTX 5060 gaming laptop in early Prime Day deal — it's now $400 off

I've been on the hunt for all the big price cuts on gaming laptops for Amazon Prime Day, but it turns out one of the cheapest RTX 5060 laptops I'd seen just got an even steeper discount — and it's Alienware's latest machine.

The Alienware 16 Aurora with an RTX 5060 is now $400 off at Best Buy, meaning you can grab next-gen gaming performance for just $1,099. That's the cheapest I've seen an RTX 50-series gaming laptop go for so far, and I'm amazed it's coming from Dell's popular gaming brand!

That's not all it packs, though. You'll also get the latest Intel Core i7 240H chip, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD. That sets any PC gamer up for quality AAA gaming, also thanks to Nvidia's DLSS 4 and Multi Frame Gen support. This pushes entry-level gaming even further, and at this price, this is a real steal.

Alienware's latest 16 Aurora gaming laptops have been having a field day when it comes to discounts. I recently saw this very laptop down to $1,219, and even then it was a fantastic offer. But now, it crashed even further to $1,099, and you'll be hard-pressed to find an RTX 5060 gaming laptop at this price anywhere.

To put this all into perspective, Amazon has the same 16 Aurora for $1,399 right now (so this deal currently beats Prime Day), and it also offers an RTX 5060-powered Asus ROG Strix G16 for $1,499. Even Dell has a deal with an Alienware 16 Aurora for $1,099, but that comes with an RTX 4050!

That shows just how good this deal is. But it's a powerful machine for this price, too. I've played on RTX 5060 gaming laptops and have been thoroughly impressed with their performance, with heavy-hitters like Cyberpunk 2077 delivers nearly 200 FPS with DLSS 4 and Nvidia's multi-frame generation tech giving it a boost.

Here's a brief look at what you can expect.

(Image credit: Future)

With its Intel Core i7 240H CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD backing it up, this gaming laptop can pull off some major performance gains. Anyone after an all-new gaming PC or need an upgrade from an older model, like an RTX 30-series system, will gain huge value with this on their desk.

What's more, it aims to deliver smooth details with its 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) LED display. So, 120Hz isn't the fastest, but it's still enough for smooth gameplay across the board. And while 1600p resolution may be a tad much for this laptop to handle, especially with its 85W TGP (Total Graphics Power), but it will still be able to pull off some great gameplay.

You'll find there's an RTX 5060-equipped Asus TUF Gaming F16 down to $1,159 right now, saving you $380. But it still can't beat this Alienware 16 Aurora that's now just $1,099 thanks to a $400 discount.

We're sure to find many more steep discounts on Prime Day gaming laptops deals, but right now, this is the cheapest RTX 5060 PC you'll find anywhere.

For even more stellar price cuts on our favorite tech and beyond, our Amazon Prime Day live blog will point your in the right direction.