Stop scrolling: This is the cheapest RTX 5060 gaming laptop deal you'll see anywhere

Next-gen budget gaming is here, and it looks like RTX 5060 gaming laptops are getting the discount treatment these days. Last week, I found an HP Omen 16 rocking Nvidia's latest GPU in one of the cheapest deals I've seen, but this new Alienware machine is now even more affordable.

This Alienware 16 Aurora with an RTX 5060 is now $280 off at Best Buy, taking it down to a new low $1,219. Not only is that a better deal than Alienware's own website, it's also the most affordable price I've seen on an RTX 5060 gaming laptop so far. Oh, and it packs a punch.

From its latest Intel Core 7 240H CPU to its 32GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD, this is a gaming laptop that can take you far for entry-level gaming. For its cut-down price, there's a lot of value you can get out of Alienware's latest.

Alienware 16 Aurora (RTX 5060): was $1,499 now $1,219 at Best Buy This Alienware 16 Aurora is now down by $280, meaning you can save big on Nvidia's latest offering of gaming performance. Along with its RTX 5060 GPU, expect an Intel Core 7 240H CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, 1TB for storage and a 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) LED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Alienware's new Aurora gaming laptops only launched in May, but its Aurora 16 with an RTX 5060 is already at a stellar discount. We've gamed on RTX 5060 gaming laptops before, and there's mighty performance gains to get thanks to Nvidia's DLSS 4 and multi-frame gen tech onboard.

But this Alienware 16 Aurora comes equipped with other spicy specs, including an Intel Core 7 240H (series 2) CPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM to blaze through the games and productivity tasks you throw at it and a sizeable 1TB SSD.

Plus, this is a 16-inch gaming laptop, after all, so you can expect smooth, detailed visuals on its 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) LED display. I know, 120Hz may fall a little short in terms of the gaming laptop displays we see these days, but that's still smooth enough for fast-paced competitive gameplay and many demanding single-player titles.

The latest Aurora lineup features a change in Alienware's laptop offerings, introducing a new design with a cooler on the bottom that sucks cool air in from under the laptop and pushes it from the back and sides. That makes for a slimmer, less bulky looking gaming laptop that it's to take on the move.

So, what kind of performance can you expect? Here's a brief look at an RTX 5060's gaming chops in a laptop.

(Image credit: Future)

Not bad for considering those settings in Cyberpunk 2077 are cranked up. But even better when this Alienware Aurora is now down to $1,219. To put that into perspective, there are RTX 4060 gaming laptops that are priced even higher, including this Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 for $1,599 and Lenovo Legion 7i for $1,699.

If you're looking for a more affordable gaming laptop upgrade, especially over an RTX 30-series system, then this Alienware 16 Aurora is a good shout now that it's $280 off.

Oh, and while there is this HP Victus 16 with an RTX 5060 that's down to $1,099, it's not available just yet (and it comes with 16GB of RAM instead of the Aurora's 32GB). Although, that's also one to keep an eye on.

For even more fantastic price cuts, check out these early Amazon Prime Day deals worth saving on.