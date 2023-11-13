Wow! This Blink security cam bundle is over 50% off at Amazon for Black Friday — save $134

Black Friday is the best time of year to save on Amazon hardware, and that includes Blink smart cams. So, if you’ve been hankering to get your own smart security setup, this bundle deal at Amazon is a perfect opportunity.

Right now this Blink Outdoor 4 and Blink Mini bundle is $99 at Amazon . You get two Blink Outdoor 4th-Gen cameras and one Blink Mini indoor cam, for a total saving of $134 (57% off.) This is an incredible deal considering one Blink Outdoor 4 cam is priced at $119.

Blink Outdoor 4 & Blink Mini bundle: was $234 now $99 @ Amazon

This bundle deal gets you two Blink Outdoor 4 cameras and a Blink Mini indoor camera for 57% off their combined price. The Blink Outdoor is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or in the cloud), and has a two-year battery life. Plus, the Blink Mini is a well-designed inexpensive indoor camera with a host of useful settings and features.

We consider the Blink Outdoor 4 to be the best outdoor security camera for those on a budget. Meanwhile, the Blink Mini is a capable indoor camera that is packed with useful features and settings.

In our Blink Outdoor 4 review , we praised this camera for its affordable price, easy setup and long battery life. This camera can record in 1080p at up to 30 fps and has a wide 143 degrees diagonal field of view. It's great that person detection has been added to this generation of the camera, but animal, vehicle and package detection are absent. Nighttime video has also been greatly improved this time around — people were clearly visible at night in our tests, as were trees and houses in the background around 50 feet away.

We also found a lot to like in our Blink Mini review . This inexpensive indoor camera has a sleek and unobtrusive design, record in 1080p and has a 110-degree field of view. Day and nighttime video both looked sharp, although fast motion wasn’t captured well by the camera at night.

If you opt for the Blink subscription, prices start from $3/month or $100/year for an unlimited number of cameras. The Blink app gets you access to additional features like activity and privacy zones, temperature monitoring and more.