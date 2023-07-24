Wow! This 65-inch Hisense Mini-LED TV just crashed to lowest price ever

It's not every day that one of the best TVs gets discounted, but rejoice — one of our favorite models just saw a big reduction over at Amazon.

The Hisense 65-inch U8H Mini-LED TV is $799 at Amazon right now. This TV sold for $1,399 last year, meaning it's now $600 off. This beats Best Buy's current asking price of $899.

The Hisense U8H is an epic TV. This model packs a ton of premium features at a lower price than we'd normally expect, which is why we named it the Tom's Guide Award winner for the best value TV of 2022.

When we tested this TV out in our Hisense U8H review, we saw an incredible peak brightness of over 2,000 nits and 99.6% coverage of the Rec.709 color gamut. The U8H also benefits from great black levels and minimal blooming. This TV isn't perfect — we saw some issues color banding, but overall we were pleased with the U8H's picture quality.

The Hisense U8H also packs a great audio setup. Dialogue and sound effects that normally would be difficult to hear came through very clearly, bass was strong and the audio can get impressively loud. There's no need to add one of the best soundbars here, unless you're serious about your TV's audio.

This TV is also well suited to Xbox or PS5 users, as it has all the features we look for in the best gaming TVs. A 120Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1, VRR and ALLM are all on show. And if you want a TV that's future-proofed for 4K over-the-air broadcasts, you'll appreciate that the Hisense U8H comes with an ATSC 3.0 tuner.

The Hisense U8H is at its lowest price ever right now, so it's the perfect time to snap one up. For more options, check out our TV deals coverage.