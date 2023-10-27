Wow! The amazing Bose 700 headphones are $120 off before Black Friday

The Bose 700 may have been superseded with the recent arrival of the new QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, but they're still available to buy and continue to rank among the best noise-cancelling headphones I've ever tested. They block out sound in a way that only Bose headphones can and never compromise sound quality in the process.

They were great value at their original full $379 list price, but right now the Bose 700 are $259 at Amazon, making them astonishingly good value and one of the best early Black Friday deals today. That's $120 off and the lowest price I've ever seen for one of the strongest noise-canceling headphones in the world. They hit $269 last year on Black Friday, but this is a next-level price drop and I encourage you not to miss out on this spectacular limited time deal.

Before the arrival of the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, we ranked the Bose 700 as the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy. They been among the best headphones on the market since they arrived in 2019, too. We pretty much had nothing but praise for them in our original Bose 700 review, from their sleek design to their incredible audio performance. Even though a new Bose flagship take the ANC crown, the Bose 700 is still their closest rival as my Bose QC Ultra Headphones vs. Bose 700 face-off shows.

In my tests, the Bose 700 produced a precise, wide soundstage with well-balanced highs, mids and lows. As for ANC, there are multiple levels of noise cancelation to choose from to block out external sounds completely or just a little depending o your environment. These are the perfect headphones for noisy commutes, plane trips and staying on task in a crowded office. Transparency mode also allows you to stay aware of noise around you without having to take the headphones off.

The Bose 700 also offer responsive controls and great call quality. You have full control of your music without pulling out your smartphone thanks to the touch-sensitive panels on the earcups. And the eight microphones built into the Bose 700 meant voice and video calls sounded sharp and clear on both ends of the conversation.

The only slight downside to the Bose 700 headphones is their battery life. These cans last for about 20 hours of listening time, where as the new QC Ultra headphones run up for to 24 hours. Better battery life performance can be had from the likes of the Sony WF-1000XM5, which last up to 30 hours with ANC on or 40 hours with ANC off, but at the lowest price I've seen on the Bose 700, it's a compromise worth making.

The Bose 700 headphones are a steal at $259, so make sure to snag this deal before it disappears. For more options, check out our best early Black Friday headphone deals coverage.