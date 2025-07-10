These headphones are like the Mighty Ducks of noise-canceling cans — and they're $100 off in the Prime Day sales

Whenever topics turn to noise canceling, they often seem to center on Sony and Bose, but there are some great alternative options available. Case in point: The Beyerdynamic Eventho 300, a pair of great-sounding and comfortable ANC headphones that have just been reduced in the Prime Day sales.

The Beyerdynamic Aventho 300 are now down to $299 at Amazon, after a massive $100 discount. That's their lowest price ever.

Lowest Price! Beyerdynamic Aventho 300: was $399 now $299 at Amazon The Beyerdynamic Aventho 300 are a more premium pair of headphones than the competition. Metal hinges, plush earcups, and a protective case that also includes a special bag to keep your headphones really safe. 50 hours of battery is excellent, and the sound is about as epic as you'd expect from Beyerdynamic. This deal brings them down to their lowest price ever.

I really like the Beyerdynamic Aventho 300. I like how their design is different from the competition, and I like how brave they are by joining the luxury segment first. Although since their release, other headphones have now made for even higher price points — we're looking at you, Sony WH-1000XM6.

The Aventho are a comfortable pair of headphones, albeit with a slightly higher clamping force than some might like. The plus cushioning is very nice though, and the headband is shaped so as to not make too much of a dent on your head. Which is nice if you wear headphones while being bald.

The sound is the highlight, as you might imagine, although you'll want to leave the spatial audio portion turned off. It doesn't do much beyond making the headphones sound thin.

Battery life is very good as well, with 50 hours on tap to make sure they'll last you for a few days of use. That's more than the Sony and the Bose options as well, bringing another point in favor of the Aventho.

This $100 saving makes them a steal this Prime Day — don't look at Sony and Bose, I would think about buying these instead.

There are plenty more deals to be had this Prime Day — make sure you check out our Prime Day live blog to make sure you're staying on top of all the latest sales and offers.