Wow! LG 65-inch QNED 4K TV just dropped back to Black Friday price

Just because Black Friday is over doesn’t mean that retailers aren’t still offering big discounts on some excellent TVs. Case in point, Best Buy just dropped a massive LG 4K TV back down to its Black Friday price.

For a limited time, the new LG 65-inch QNED 4K TV is on sale for $999 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That’s a massive $700 off its full retail price of $1,699. This is the same price offered over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales weekend and still qualifies as one of the best cheap TV deals currently available.

The LG 83 series offers excellent brightness and stunning picture quality, support for Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos and access to the excellent WebOS 6.0 operating system. It also has a refresh rate of 120Hz and HDMI 2.1 support, making it a good TV for gamers.

This QNED model TV is considered a bridge between LED and OLED. It offers higher levels of detail and contrast than a LED TV but doesn’t come with the same eye-watering price tag that a large-sized OLED would sport. It’s a nice middle ground for those who want both affordability and excellent picture quality.

At $999, the LG 65-inch QNED 4K TV is significantly cheaper than an OLED display of the same size. And while it doesn’t offer match the same level of detail as the best OLED TVs, this QNED still offers consistently sharp images at 4K Ultra-HD resolution and can even upscale non-4K content courtesy of its Gen 4 processor.

This LG TV also comes with Dolby Vision IQ, HDR and Dolby Atmos support. Plus, you’ll have access to all the smart features you could want via its WebOS platform. All the best streaming services are just a click away from Netflix to HBO Max, and everything in between.

We also appreciate the four HDMI ports (two of which support HDMI 2.1). This allows you to have multiple devices hooked up at one time. No more plugging and unplugging whenever you want to switch to a different console (or watch on Blu-ray on a dedicated player). The TV packs a 120Hz refresh rate, making it a great pick for gaming on the PS5 and Xbox Series X as well.

