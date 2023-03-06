Wow! 65-inch Sony Bravia XR X90K 4K TV drops to $999 Best Buy

The Sony Bravia XR X90K is an excellent all-rounder that balances strong performance with a more palatable price. And this already reasonably priced model has just been made even more affordable courtesy of Best Buy.

For a limited time, the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR X90K 4K TV is on sale for $999 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That’s a saving of $300 compared to its full retail price of $1,299, and it’s also the lowest price we’ve ever spotted for this particular model. This definitely qualifies as one of the best TV deals you can score right now.

(opens in new tab) Sony 65” Bravia XR X90K 4K TV: was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy just sliced $300 off the 65-inch Sony Bravia X90K 4K TV. Part of the company's 2022 lineup, it features a large 4K screen with HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision support. Plus, it also packs Google Assistant/Alexa compatibility, solid UHD upscaling and excellent gaming features for PS5 owners. It's also available for the same price (opens in new tab) on Amazon.

The Sony Bravia XR X90K doesn’t quite make our roundup of the best TVs you can buy, but that doesn’t mean you should instantly dismiss it. This Sony 4K TV is an excellent jack-of-all-trades option that is perfect if you’re looking for a television that will perform well without breaking the bank.

In our Sony Bravia XR X90K review , we labeled it a “solid midrange offering” that “can do many things well." We concluded that “you get good color and brightness, a solid remote and Google’s smart TV interface for a reasonable price” but we were less than impressed with its audio performance.

This is an LCD set with full-array LED backlighting that is designed to do a little bit of everything. We especially like the inclusion of Google TV for access to all the best streaming services. This interface is clean and easy to navigate and isn’t as dominated by advertisements as some of its competitors. As noted, the above-average remote and flexible stand design are also standout features of this Sony 4K TV.

It’s also a solid midrange pick for gamers. For starters, it boasts a 120Hz refresh rate for consistently smooth gameplay at a higher frame rate and there’s also a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports. Plus, as a Sony model, there are several exclusive features designed to take full advantage of the power of the PS5 or Xbox Series X.