Hurry! The LG A2 OLED TV just crashed to $599 at Best Buy

The NCAA March Madness tournament is just a few days away. If you want to upgrade your TV before the games, now is the time to shop and we've found a killer deal for you.

For a limited time, you can get the LG 48-inch A2 4K OLED TV on sale for $599 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That’s a sizable $700 off and just $30 shy from its all-time price low. It's hands-down one of the best OLED TV deals available right now. This is an epic deal not only because of its price, but also because we reviewed this TV and named it one of the best TVs you can buy in 2023.

(opens in new tab) LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $599 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED for 2022. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: It's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's great for casual gaming and streaming.

The LG A2 OLED is the entry-level model in LG's impressive OLED lineup. While it doesn't offer the same performance as the excellent LG C2 OLED, it's still a solid OLED for cash-strapped shoppers.

In our LG A2 OLED review , we noted the 4K TV offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. We also praised its slick and intuitive interface and concluded that it was overall worth the purchase when on sale, as it is right now at Best Buy.

The LG A2 OLED offers excellent picture quality, but with a few sacrifices particularly when it comes to brightness. However, it offers deep blacks and a huge range of vibrant colors. LG's 4K upscaling is solid and this television also offers support for Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG. If you want the high-quality images typically associated with an OLED TV at a more affordable price you really can't go wrong with the LG A2.

That said, gamers may want to consider one of our picks for the best gaming TVs instead. That's because the A2's refresh rate clocks in at a very average 60Hz and the lack of HDMI 2.1 ports is pretty disappointing. At least there is a dedicated Game Optimizer that reduces input lag time to give you an edge when playing online. But overall, the LG A2 OLED isn't quite primed to get the most out of the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

There’s no time to waste if you want a new TV in time for March Madness. For more deals, make sure to check out our guide to the best March Madness TV sales and our cpmprehensive guide to the best TV deals of the week.