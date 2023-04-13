Wow! 12.9-inch iPad Pro M1 slashed $400 in epic Apple deal

We're in between major sales events right now but that doesn’t mean there aren’t still some excellent Apple deals out there. Case in point, Best Buy is currently offering a seriously tempting discount on the excellent 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021.

While stock lasts, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 (LTE/256GB) is on sale for $999 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That’s a massive saving of $400, and it equals the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this configuration of Apple's best-selling tablet. This is undoubtedly one of the best iPad deals you can score right now.

(opens in new tab) iPad Pro 2021 12.9" (LTE/256GB): was $1,399 now $999 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy is currently discounting the 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 with Cellular connection and 256GB of storage by $400, dropping it down to an all-time low price of $999. The iPad Pro 2021 is one of the best tablets on the market right now, with Apple's powerful M1 chip, a gorgeous 12.6-inch mini-LED panel and 5G support.

The iPad Pro 2022 has now arrived on the scene, but that doesn’t mean this previous generation model isn’t still worthy of consideration, especially at such a heavily discounted price.

In fact, even though it’s no longer the flagship, it still holds a spot on our roundup of the best tablets you can buy, which is a real testament to its quality.

In our iPad Pro 2021 (12.9-inch) review, we praised pretty much everything about this tablet labeling it “the best, brightest and fastest iPad ever.” For starters, its 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display looks stunning. Whether you’re watching a movie on one of the best streaming services , browsing through photos or editing videos, thanks to the 563 nits of brightness, it’ll all look incredible.

This iPad is powered by the super-impressive M1 chip which delivers speedy performance even under a heavy workload. We were able to open a dozen Safari tabs and stream video at the same time without any noticeable hiccups. And, if you are worried about battery life, don’t be. We got 10 hours and 48 minutes of web browsing out of this Apple tablet before it needed to be recharged.

The iPad Pro 2021 also functions as a fantastic laptop replacement. But things do get a little pricey once you factor in the accessories such as the Magic Keyboard (opens in new tab) and Apple Pencil 2 (opens in new tab), which retail for roughly $400 combined. However, even on its own, this iPad can still get the job done. So, don’t miss the chance to score this pro-level device at a discounted price.