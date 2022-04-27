Walmart Plus members just got double the gas discounts — what you need to know

The cost of fuel is skyrocketing across the country. However, one group of consumers can look forward to a little relief when paying at the pump.

As of today, Walmart is increasing the gas discount currently enjoyed by Walmart Plus members. Members will now receive 10 cents off every gallon of gas purchased at participating fuel stations. In addition, Walmart is expanding its list of participating fuel stations by adding 12,000 Exxon and Mobil stations nationwide. The national average price for gas is currently $4.13 a gallon, according to AAA.

Walmart Plus is a subscription service from Walmart. Priced at $98 per year, it includes perks like unlimited free delivery on more than 160,000 items as well as fuel discounts at more than 2,000 Walmart and Murphy USA fuel stations. Shoppers can also opt for a $12.95/month option if they don't want to pay in one go, plus there's a 30-day free trial.

In addition to the new discounts, Walmart Plus members will continue to enjoy discounts of up to 10 cents per gallon at nearly 2,000 Walmart, Murphy USA, and Murphy Express fuel stations. Members can also save at over 500 Sam's Club fuel centers.

Walmart Plus is Walmart's answer to Amazon Prime. Unlike Prime, which costs $139 per year, Walmart Plus members pay $98 per year (or $12.95 per month) for perks that include free shipping with no minimum at Walmart.com, discounts on prescription meds, free grocery deliveries from Walmart stores, and exclusive access to PS5 restocks. Last month, Walmart also added six free months of Spotify Premium to its growing list of member perks.

For more ways to save at the pump, make sure to check out our guide to how to find cheap gas and the cheapest days to buy gas.