Epic Walmart Plus deal gives you six months of Spotify Premium for free

Spotify deals are pretty rare outside of major holidays, but Walmart and Spotify have teamed up for an epic Spotify Premium deal you can't afford to miss.

Right now, Walmart Plus members can get six months of Spotify Premium for free. That's a saving of $59, making this one of the best — and longest-running — Spotify deals we've seen. What's more, it runs through May 7, 2023, so there's no rush to sign up right away. The offer is redeemable via Spotify's landing page and is valid for new Spotify Premium subscribers only, but otherwise Walmart Plus members are good to go. Just bear in mind that it'll cost you $9.99/month once the trial period comes to an end.

Walmart Plus: $12.95/month @ Walmart

Walmart Plus is a subscription service from Walmart. Priced at $98 per year, it includes perks like unlimited free delivery on more than 160,000 items as well as fuel discounts at more than 2,000 Walmart and Murphy USA fuel stations. Shoppers can also opt for a $12.95/month option if they don't want to pay in one go, plus there's a 30-day free trial.

Spotify Premium is the world's most popular subscription music streaming service with over 82 million songs in its library. The pay-to-play service includes ad-free streaming of all songs, unlimited skips, and the ability to download songs for offline playback.

Other features include Discover playlists, the Spotify Connect tool for streaming to wireless speakers and Behind the Lyrics integration. Plus, there are plenty of hidden features to help you curate, share and listen to your favorite music, wherever you are.

That's a lot of extra functionality you'll be getting for free, then — so long as you're a Walmart Plus member. Of course there are plenty of other reasons why you'd want to join what is essentially Walmart's version of Amazon Prime or Best Buy's Totaltech.

For instance, Walmart Plus members get early access to select deals PS5 restock events — which could be worth the price alone if you're still trying to track down one of Sony's elusive consoles. You also get fuel discounts from participating gas stations, and of course unlimited free delivery.

Like the sound of it? A Walmart Plus membership costs $98 a year or $12.95 a month and currently includes a 30-day free trial. And because the Spotify offer lasts until next year, you'll have plenty of time to try out the service before activating your free six-month Premium offer. Just don't forget to also check out the best headphone deals so you have the right kit to listen to it on.