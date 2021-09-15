Top-notch password manager now on sale for $24

The holidays will be here before you know it and one way to stay safe online and keep track of your accounts is with a good password manager. Fortunately, one of the best password managers you can buy is currently on sale.

For a limited time, Keeper is taking 30% off select plans. After discount, you can get a Keeper Unlimited 1-year plan for $24.49 (was $34.99). Or for greater savings, you can get a Keeper Family 1-year plan (up to five users) for $52.49 (was $74.99).

Keeper Unlimited 1-year: was $34 now $24 @ Keeper

Keeper is a password manager with top-notch security. It's fast, full-featured, and offers a robust web interface. For a limited time, you can get a Keeper Unlimited 1-year plan for $24.49. That's 30% off its original price. The plan is valid for one user only. View Deal

Keeper Family 1-year: was $74 now $52 @ Keeper

Keeper's Family plan comes with 10GB of secure file storage and allows up to 5 users. For a limited time, you can get a Keeper Family 1-year plan for $52.49. That's 30% off its original price. View Deal

Keeper is one of our favorite password managers. In our Keeper password manager review, we found the service to be dependable, inexpensive, and very secure. Although Keeper has a free tier, we recommend upgrading to the paid plan as it offers everything in the free plan plus syncing across unlimited devices on all platforms, secure record-sharing, priority 24/7 support, and emergency access for family members in case you are ever incapacitated.

Keeper relies on AES 256-bit encryption to secure data on its servers and on your devices. Your data is only ever unencrypted on your device after you enter your master password. That means if Keeper's servers were to ever be hacked, your data would remain secure.

In terms of features, we like Keeper's Security Audit which gives you an overall security score based on all your passwords and color-codes each one red, yellow or green. The Keeper mobile app also does an excellent job of bringing over most of the functionality from the desktop and web interfaces to your mobile.