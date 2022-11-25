This TCL 2.1 soundbar with wireless subwoofer is only $59 for Black Friday

Soundbars are a staple of Black Friday deals, but finding one for under $100? Well, that's a real surprise, even for us.

Right now the TCL Alto 5+ 2.1 Channel Home Theater Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer is just $59 at Walmart (opens in new tab) (opens in a new tab), making it one of the cheapest subwoofer deals we've yet to see for Black Friday.

TCL Alto 5+ Soundbar: was $79 now $59 @ Walmart

This entry-level soundbar has all the right elements to step up the sound quality from your TV. It comes with a large wireless subwoofer and has Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity if you want to connect to it wirelessly. It's also Roku TV Ready, making it a great pick if you have a Roku TV at home.

Although we haven't reviewed this specific 2.1-channel soundbar model, we've seen plenty of top performing entry-level soundbars in our best cheap soundbars round up. The fact that this is built for Roku TVs is really a cherry on top.

The fact that it comes with a subwoofer means that it's likely to make a big impact on your TV's sound profile, boosting movies and drama soundtracks with plenty of powerful bass energy to bring on-screen action to life.

In terms of connectivity, the TCL Alto 5+ has HDMI ARC, Optical/AUX, and Bluetooth, which should make connecting it a breeze.

The only downside? It's kind of on the small side at 31.9 x 3.9 x 2.8 Inches (L x W x H). It won't cover up your TV's IR sensor, which is nice, but it's going to look a little weird if you put it underneath a 65-inch or 75-inch TV.

If you want it mounted, the Alto 5+ comes with a wall mounting kit that provides a step-by-step guide for easy mounting and includes a mounting template to ensure that you get it right the first time.

