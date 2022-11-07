Samsung 2.1 soundbar and subwoofer just dropped to $99 in awesome Black Friday deal

A superb, low-cost soundbar and subwoofer combo, this Samsung 2.1 soundbar is part of the early run on Black Friday deals. The main Black Friday event may be a couple of weeks away yet, but we're increasingly seeing great deals to be had, and this entry-level soundbar caught my eye.

Right now this Samsung soundbar is just $99 at Walmart (opens in new tab), saving $50 on the price of this soundbar with subwoofer.

(opens in new tab) Samsung HW-T415 soundbar: $149 $99 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

This entry-level soundbar has all the right elements to step up the sound quality from your TV. It comes with a large wireless subwoofer, is wireless surround-ready via compatible Samsung speakers, should you wish to expand the system, and has Bluetooth connectivity.

Although we haven't reviewed this specific 2.1-channel soundbar model, we've seen plenty of top performing entry-level soundbars in our best cheap soundbars round up, and the Samsung HW-T415 looks like a real contender.

The fact that the Samsung is packaged with a subwoofer, means that it's likely to make a big impression on your TV viewing, boosting movies and drama soundtracks with plenty of powerful bass energy to bring on-screen action to life, and give soundtracks scale.

Speaking of power, the Samsung's output is rated a 170W, which should be enough to handle even the most high-octane soundtracks and give them the oomph they deserve in a medium-sized TV room. Audio compatibility runs to Dolby Digital and DTS formats, and surround sound expansion mode is intended to make movie soundtracks more immersive by creating a pseudo surround sound effect.

Connectivity runs to a single optical digital audio port only, and the soundbar comes supplied with a remote control so that you can tweak the settings and adjust the volume level from the comfort of your sofa.

At $99, this looks like a bargain buy for a second room TV or a bedroom, although at 35 inches wide it won't look out of place alogside larger TV screen sizes either.

If you're looking for more savings check out our Black Friday deals live blog (opens in new tab), which is rounding up sales on TVs, laptops, appliances and lots more.