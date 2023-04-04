This Nintendo Switch SD card is $181 off and gives you an extra 1TB of storage space

The standard Nintendo Switch comes with a relatively paltry 32GB of internal storage, and even the souped-up Nintendo Switch OLED model only packs 64GB which doesn’t stretch particularly far these days. Fortunately, boosting your Nintendo Switch storage capacity is super simple, and thanks to this Amazon deal it's not as expensive either.

Right now, this SanDisk 1TB microSDXC memory card is on sale for $118 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s a very significant discount compared to its full retail price of $299, and one of the best Nintendo Switch deals we’ve spotted in recent weeks. If an extra 1TB of storage is more than you'll need, the 512GB model is also on sale for $52 at Amazon (opens in new tab), that’s more than half off its regular list price of $108.

This SanDisk 1TB microSDX memory card is fully compatible with the Nintendo Switch, and can seriously boost your console's storage capacity. It can also be used in smartphones or digital cameras to give you plenty of additional storage space. This 1TB microSDXC has been sliced $181 off at Amazon, dropping it down to just $118.

The average file size of Nintendo Switch games certainly isn’t as large as PS5 and Xbox Series X games, but a large-capacity Switch memory card is still a pretty worthwhile investment. Installing several of the best Nintendo Switch games will fill up your console’s inbuilt storage very fast, but with a whole extra terabyte of room, you can take practically your entire Switch library on the go with you anywhere.

SanDisk does also make an official-licensed Nintendo Switch SD card (opens in new tab), but the only difference is the Nintendo-branded packaging and a Mario-themed decal on the card itself. The regular SanDisk Extreme microSDXC is fully compatible with Nintendo’s popular handheld and home console hybrid. And the installation process is super quick. You just slot the card into the Switch unit and then wait for the speedy formatting process to take place.

If you’re looking to upgrade your Switch console further, you could consider preordering the recently-announced Nintendo Switch OLED Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition. This special edition Switch is decked out in a stunning makeover to celebrate the impending release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Alternatively, if you’re happy with your current switch, you could just preorder the game on its own.