After months of speculation, the sequel to Breath of the Wild has a proper name: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. And not only do we finally know what Link’s next adventure will be called, but we also have a confirmed release date. So, now is the time to get your preorder placed.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is scheduled to release on May 12, 2023. Unlike its predecessor, which was released across two generations of console hardware, it looks like Tears of the Kingdom will be a Nintendo Switch exclusive. And with a (finger-crossed) locked-in date announced, it’s not a surprise that several retailers are now taking preorders of the hugely-anticipated sequel.

At this stage, Nintendo hasn’t announced much in the way of preorder details. For example, we don’t know if there will be preorder bonuses, retailer-exclusive versions or a collector’s edition. However, if you want to secure your copy of the game as soon as possible we've listed the best options down below.

We’re expecting to receive plenty more details about Link’s return to the land of Hyrule over the coming months. But if you’re already sold, then here’s everything you need to know about how to preorder The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Where to preorder The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

(opens in new tab) The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: $59 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon is now taking preorders of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for the Nintendo Switch. The retailer hasn't confirmed yet if it will offer any exclusive extras for preordering, but feel free to place your order now to lock-in at this price. Best Buy (opens in new tab) and GameStop (opens in new tab) are also taking preorders at the same price if you'd prefer to shop at a different retailer.

(opens in new tab) The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: £59 £49 @ Shopto (opens in new tab)

Gamers in the U.K. are being treated to an early Tears of the Kingdom preorder deal courtesy of Shopto. Right now you can lock in your preorder at £49, which is a £10 saving compared to the game's full retail price. Otherwise, Amazon U.K. (opens in new tab) has a listing page for the game but isn't yet taking preorders, but we expect that to change soon.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom — what we know

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo is keeping details about Tears of the Kingdom under lock and key, and even though we've seen three trailers for the game we still don't know a great deal about Link's latest adventure.

If you want a summary of all the latest news we have a dedicated Breath of the Wild 2 hub that collects together all the information we've received to date. But the cliff notes version is that the Kingdom of Hyrule is once again under siege (presumably from Ganon in some form) and it's up to Link to save the day.

From the snippets of footage we've seen much of the game seems to revolve around transversal in the sky. Floating platforms have appeared in the clouds and Link must navigate between them likely solving puzzles and fighting enemies along the way.

Zelda games regularly delight thanks to their ability to surprise and we hope that'll be the case again in the Tears of the Kingdom. So don't expect to know everything about the game ahead of launch. Nevertheless, we'd love a few more concrete details to keep us going until May, and it's likely that Nintendo will deliver just that in the months ahead.