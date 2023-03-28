How to preorder Nintendo Switch OLED Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition

The long-rumored Nintendo Switch OLED Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition has finally been confirmed. This limited-edition model of the best-selling handheld/home console hybrid will commemorate the latest mainline entry in the beloved Zelda franchise. And we’ve got all the preorder details you need down below.

Nintendo has already released multiple special-edition models of the Nintendo Switch. Previous versions have included consoles that celebrated the launch of Splatoon 3 and Animal Crossing: New Horizons . However, Tears of the Kingdom is arguably the biggest Switch exclusive launch of the last five years, so we expect its accompanying limited-edition Nintendo Switch OLED model will be a seriously popular collector’s item.

The console is likely to sell out immediately, and scalpers will no doubt be sniffing around as well. So, if you’re interested in this limited-edition Nintendo Switch OLED, we strongly advise getting your preorder in as soon as possible. Right now, there are no retailers taking preorders, but we will update this page with listings as soon as they go live.

The Nintendo Switch OLED Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition is scheduled to release on April 28, that's exactly two weeks before the sequel to Breath of the Wild launches. And don't worry if you miss the opportunity to preorder a console, we may see additional stock made available on launch day.

Nintendo is going all out for this launch and alongside a new limited-edition Switch OLED, it's also releasing a swanky Collector's Edition and a new Link amiibo figure. Be sure to check out our preorder guide for these as well. There will also be a Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Switch Pro Controller and Switch Carrying Case released in May. If you're a serious Zelda fan you better start saving quickly!

Back on topic, below you’ll find all the links you need to secure your Nintendo Switch OLED Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition

Where to preorder Nintendo Switch OLED Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition

The Nintendo Switch OLED Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition Edition is set to retail for $359 and will release on Friday, April 28. It’s expected to be a popular item that will likely sell out very fast. Currently, there are no retailers taking preorders of the system, but we’re keeping a close watch and will update this page as soon as listings go live.

What is the Nintendo Switch OLED Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition?

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Nintendo Switch OLED Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition is fairly self-explanatory. It’s a limited edition Nintendo Switch OLED system that will be released to mark the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in just a few weeks' time.

This special-edition console is set to retail for $359 and is just a regular Nintendo Switch OLED with a fancy Zelda-themed skin. There are no hardware changes whatsoever. However, it does feature two unique Joy-Con controllers, both are gold, but one comes with a green pattern on the lower half, and the other sports a contrasting white design.

It’s not just the Joy-Cons that have been given a makeover. The back of the main Switch OLED unit has been adorned with a Tears of the Kingdom decal. Plus, the included docking station has been garnished with golden elements and an intricate symbol that includes the iconic Zelda Triforce logo.

It’s also important to note that the console doesn’t actually come with a copy of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. While this might seem utterly bizarre, Nintendo has form in this arena. Last year’s Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Edition Switch OLED didn’t come with a copy of that game either, nor did the previously mention Splatoon and Animal Crossing models. We’re not entirely sure of the reason for this decision, but you’ll need to purchase Tears of the Kingdom separately. Fortunately, we have a preorder guide for the base game too.