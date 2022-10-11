If you’ve been waiting to buy an air fryer, this Ninja Prime Day deal is it

If you’re after one of the best air fryers on the market, this Ninja AF101 (opens in new tab) Air Fryer (opens in new tab)has just dropped to its lowest ever price for the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.



Right now, the Ninja AF101 Air Fryer is on offer for $84 at Amazon (opens in new tab), saving you nearly $50. Considering everything this air fryer can offer, the Ninja Air Fryer is a bargain. Not only does it air fry delicious and crispy foods, but it can roast, reheat and dehydrate meals — which is why this air fryer is a firm best seller on Amazon. It also comes in a stylish, high gloss finish in black/grey to suit any kitchen.

(opens in new tab)The Ninja AF101 Air Fryer comes with a four-quart capacity which is ideal to cook for a small family. In addition, it can roast, reheat and dehydrate delicious meals in less time. It has a non-stick basket and crisper plate that can hold up to 2 lbs of French fries or other tasty foods with ease. With a handy digital display, it’s easy to use at just a touch of a button. Designed to be lightweight and easy to clean, removable parts are dishwasher safe. It's currently $84 as part of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale event, which is a bargain.

Air fryers have soared in popularity over recent years, becoming a must-have, appliance. These mini convection ovens essentially circulate hot air to evenly-cook and crisp foods with delicious results.

Best of all, cooking requires little or no oil, making it a more healthier option to traditional deep frying. Unlike pan frying, air fryers are quick, convenient to use, and easy to clean up. So, get cooking with this great Ninja Air Fryer deal before it flies off the shelf.

If you're new to the world of air frying, check out our useful guide on how to use an air fryer , so you can master how to cook some of the best air fryer recipes . Just bear in mind that not everything can be cooked in an air fryer, so try to avoid these things you should never put in an air fryer . Plus, on top of cooking etiquette, there are other factors that can impact the results — not knowing how to clean an air fryer for instance.

In any case, this fantastic Ninja Air Fryer deal at just $84 during Prime Day is definitely a bargain that can't be missed.