The Ninja Artisan Pizza Oven has never been cheaper — save $100 in this early Prime Day deal

It's Prime Day time, you've been considering investing in an outdoor pizza oven, now is the time to act.

Ninja's first ever dedicated pizza oven is at its lowest price ever, with a third off its regular price of $299. At $199 at Amazon and direct from Ninja, this is an amazing deal on a fully electric pizza oven that makes outdoor entertaining easy as pie.

I've been testing pizza ovens for half a decade, which means I've thrown many a pizza party, and few make it as easy to churn out slice after slice as the Ninja Artisan Pizza Oven.

First released in early 2025, this is the lowest price I've ever seen on Ninja's Artisan oven. It's fully electric, which means it can hit temperatures of 90-700°F without the need to refuel or manually monitor its internal temperature. This creates a consistent heat that's especially well-suited to entertaining.

Sizzling deals

(Image credit: Ninja)

There's lots to love about this oven. For one, it has a viewing window that allows you to take a peek at your pie as it's cooking and prevent any burning, without losing heat. This is a feature you can find in alternatives such as Ooni, but at a much higher price.

The Ninja Artisan oven can cook pizza in five settings: Neapolitan, Thin Crust, Pan, New York, and Custom. You can also manually adjust your temperature settings and timer, allowing you to cook more than just pizza in your oven.

The oven also has settings for baking, broiling, and even proving bread, meaning you can use it in the place of your oven on a hot summer's day to cook up a roast chicken or even a chocolate cake.

While Prime Day is just around the corner, I'd be shocked to see the Ninja Artisan Oven go any lower in price. At $100 off, this 33% saving is not to be skipped.