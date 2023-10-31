This AU$100 Amazon discount knocks our favourite video doorbell to just AU$229

There's no arguing that Google makes some of the best smart home devices, with the Nest Doorbell taking up the top spot in our best video doorbell round-up.

Compared to what Amazon offers, however, some of Google's devices aren't cheap, and that includes the Nest Doorbell. However, the Google Nest Doorbell is now just AU$229 on Amazon right now — that's a saving of AU$100.

Admittedly that's not its lowest price, which was a little over AU$167 back in August this year, but even at 30% off it's a remarkable smart device to add to your home. Right now, other retailers are also offering discounts on the Google Nest Doorbell, but none come close to Amazon's offer.

Google Nest Doorbell (Battery) | AU$329 now $229 on Amazon (save AU$100) Our favourite video doorbell is currently AU$100 off on Amazon. This video doorbell has excellent picture quality, can announce familiar faces arriving at the door, and can also recognise packages, animals, and vehicles. And being the battery version, it's easy to set up as well.

We were really impressed by this device in our Google Nest Doorbell (Battery) review. The video footage was sharp and clear, no matter what time of the day or night it was. The 3:4 aspect ratio of the feed gave a great view of our reviewer's whole porch. Plus, the Google Nest Doorbell had accurate facial recognition, and can send alerts when packages are delivered and taken away.

It may be called the Google Nest Doorbell Battery, but this doorbell can actually run on either battery or wired power. And even if your power goes down, you're not out of luck — you get three hours of video storage on the doorbell itself for free, meaning you can still view footage. Google offers use of people, animal, vehicle, and package detection and custom activity zones for free, too.

If you choose to buy a Nest Aware subscription with your doorbell — which costs AU$12p/m or AU$120 a year in Australia — you get 30 days of video recordings and Familiar Face detection, but note that the video history isn't 24x7. It can support unlimited Google smart devices that include the Nest security cameras, speakers and displays. If you need more video recording history, Nest Aware Plus — costing AU$24p/m or AU$140/year — provides 60 days of video history, 10 days of continuous 24x7 video recording, and Familiar Face detection.

There is one downside to the Google Nest Doorbell. There's no Google Nest Doorbell chime accessory, so you'll have to use your existing chime or hook the doorbell up to a smart speaker or display like the Nest Mini or a Nest Hub Max to hear it ring.

The Google Nest Doorbell is great at full price, and it's definitely better value with this AU$100 discount on Amazon.

If you're looking for more sales, check out our coverage of the all the best early Black Friday 2023 deals in Australia.