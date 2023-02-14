This 50-inch 4K Fire TV just crashed to $269 in Amazon’s Presidents Day sale

Presidents’ Day sales have arrived with retailers now offering discounts across a variety of product ranges. As usual with any major retail holiday, savings on TVs are quickly proving among the most popular offers — and we’ve just spotted an almost unbeatably low price 4K TV at Amazon.

Right now, the 50-inch Fire TV Omni is on sale for $269 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s a $95 saving compared to its full listing price of $365, and it’s also the lowest price ever for this particular model. You will need an Amazon Prime membership in order to score this discount. It's one of the cheapest Presidents' Day TV deals currently available.

(opens in new tab) Amazon 50" Fire TV Omni: was $365 now $269 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This 50-inch Fire TV Omni has been slashed by almost $100 at Amazon. It may be somewhat lacking in performance, but it's an ideal budget pick and offers instant access to pretty much all the streaming services you could want via the slick Fire TV interface. It also offers deep Alexa integration and can be controlled with just your voice.

The Amazon Fire TV Omni doesn’t make our roundup of the best TVs you can buy, but that shouldn’t come as a shock, as the Omni has been pitched as a budget alternative to more premium sets that will put a serious dent in your wallet. If you’re looking for a 4K TV at the lowest possible price, this is a suitable pick.

In our Amazon Fire TV Omni review, we said: “The Amazon Fire TV Omni is a big deal for Amazon, and Fire TV has never looked better, or been easier to use.” But our testing did reveal some disappointing display performance results, and we felt the audio could also do with a boost.

Nevertheless, if you need a second TV for a spare bedroom or kitchen that won’t break the bank, the Omni is worth considering. Its strongest aspect is its Fire TV integration which gives you easy access to all the best streaming services including Netflix, Disney Plus and, of course, Prime Video. The hands-on Alexa controls are also great always you to control your entire television experience with just your voice.

If the Omni’s performance limitations are too much of a dealbreaker, then you might want to consider the 55-inch Amazon Fire TV 4-Series on sale for $399 (opens in new tab) as an alternative. That’s a saving of $120 off a TV that combines respectable image quality with affordability. Plus, be sure to check out our full guide to the best TV deals for discounts on models that will suit all budgets and specifications.